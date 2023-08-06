Large crowds gather outside Cork City Library to mark beginning of Cork Pride 2023

A giant rainbow flag was waved by colourful, smiling crowds outside Cork City Library today as Cork Pride 2023 began.

Around 10,000 people, many draped in rainbow flags and some in spectacular, joyful drag took to the streets of Cork to celebrate LGBT+ pride and to stand united against hate.

Karma O’Hara said that beginning the parade outside Cork City Library was especially symbolic this year after recent protests there.

Anti-LGBT+ protests forced the library to close for the first time in more than a century earlier this year.

“I'm here to support our local pride and worldwide pride," Ms O'Hara said.

"It's so important to create a safe space for people to come out together and to get away from the stigma we all experience.

"Hate crimes have been increasing so it's important to come together at a time like this and celebrate.

"We're here to show that we're here too."

Pride flag is carried outside Cork City Library which closed for the first time in more than a century this year due to anti-LGBT+ protests as tens of thousands gather to support #CorkPride23 today pic.twitter.com/dQRnDYG9Ja — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) August 6, 2023

Rachel Harmon sat at the Grand Parade fountain wearing a rainbow flag headband as the parade began.

"Love is love. It doesn't matter what gender you are or anything, she said.

It's important to be here to show young people that they can be free to be themselves.

Her friend Justin Coleman agreed.

"People shouldn't be afraid of who they are or be judged for that. People should feel free to be themselves."

Rainbow flags laced across shopfronts in the city centre and street hawkers sold colourful floral headbands and flags.

Dogs wandered through the crowds unfazed with rainbow flags attached to their collars.

Smiling faces at the Cork Pride Parade on Sunday. Picture: Larry Cummins

Elaine and Patrick Hughes brought their 18-month-old twins Hope and Theo and son Eric, 3, on a little cart bedecked in rainbow-coloured flags and decorations.

"We go every year. It's a really fun, positive day," Elaine said.

"There's a very good turnout this year. After all the news about the library protests I think we all want to be here today as a statement in support of our LGBT community.

"We work with Apple and had our faces painted there this morning for their Pride event. It's always a great day and this year it's more important than ever."

‘The turnout is great. We all want to make our own statement in support of LGBT people, particularly after the news about the library protests’ Elaine Hughes said at #CorkPride23 pic.twitter.com/eDjH8NNyzi — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) August 6, 2023

Jean Lucas from Brazil and Sam Brennan had joined the Brazilian group in the parade.

“It’s my first Pride. The atmosphere is amazing. The love and sense of community is overwhelming,” Sam said.

There are a lot of issues at the moment for LGBTQ+ people so this is a good opportunity to remind everyone that we are all here together.

Mr Lucas said that this is his second Pride but the first in which he has felt safe.

“In Brazil, there’s a lot of fear and aggression. You can’t always be who you want to be. Here, for the first time, I felt safe. I felt peaceful. No one’s going to kill me for being who I am.

“It’s hard to change that in Brazil but I believe that someday it will change and we will get there.”

'In Brazil, there's a lot of fear. Here, for the first time I felt peace, no one's going to kill me for being who I want to be,' Jean Lucas, part of the Brazillian #CorkPride23 parade group said pic.twitter.com/8XPv5E19JD — Liz Dunphy (@LizDunphy1) August 6, 2023

Drag artist Booboo Oopsie stopped on the way from the parade to perform a drag show in the Pavillion.

“I’m here with Bi-Ireland and also as a seasoned drag performer.

“I did a drag story for the library recently, the children loved it and it was the most wholesome experience of my life.

“We had to be garda vetted and have garda crisis management training in case anything happened. Thankfully nothing did, everyone had a lovely time.

“When you see the far-right protests at libraries it’s horrible.

“We’re not scaring people, we’re just reading stories.

“Hate is not innate in children. Hate is something that is learned and passed on down the generations. We have to break that cycle.

“Children look at the world with love, happiness and kindness. That’s the core of human nature but it’s something we can lose touch with.”

Addressing the Cork Pride 2023 Afterparty on Kennedy Quay, Lord Mayor Kieran McCarthy sang 'Oh what a beautiful morning' before addressing the crowd.

"I have two messages," he said.

"One, love who you want to love. And secondly, be who you want to be.

"Why? Because life is too short."