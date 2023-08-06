Deepa's death 'leaves void that can never be filled'

The brother of Indian woman Deepa Dinamani says her death has left a void which can never be filled as her family prepare for her funeral in India on Friday.

The 38-year-old mother of one, originally from Kerala, was found dead at her home in Cardinal Court in Wilton, Cork city, after 10pm on Friday night, July 14.

A man has been charged with her murder.

Her remains will leave Ireland on Wednesday, arriving home on Friday for an immediate funeral.

Her brother Ullas has been in Ireland for the past week planning the arrangements, as well as organising the repatriation of Deepa’s five-year-old son.

Mum and young daughter, Cork Indian Community members at the home of the late Deepa Dinamani. Picture: Jim Coughlan

Ullas told the Irish Examiner: “She can never be replaced – ever. The loss cannot be replaced, the void can never be filled.”

He said his priority now is to get his five-year-old nephew home safely to India. They will make the journey from Dublin airport on Monday morning.

Ullas was out walking his dog in India when he got a phone call from gardaí in Cork on July 15 to notify him about Deepa’s death.

He said: “I was around 1,500 miles away from my parents at the time and I had to travel home.

I wanted to be able to inform them myself but they found out from someone else before I could tell them.”

Ullas said that Deepa was his only sibling and was two and a half years older than him.

He recalls: “We were very close – we were not just brother and sister, we were best friends. There were no secrets between us.”

“I last spoke to her the day before she died – on the 13th. And on the 14th, in the morning Cork time, she had called me twice and I could not pick up the call. I saw it a few hours later and I tried to ring her back but I got no response.”

He subsequently sent her two text messages, neither of which got a response. He recalled: “Something was off but I didn’t think the worse case scenario.”

Instead, he thought the reason was because of an internet problem, until he received the phone call from gardaí the following day to tell him of her death.

Ullas said: “I actually did not believe it. It took some time to believe it.”

Cork Indian Community members, Sandhya Rani and Melba Siju at vigil for Deepa Dinamani, at Cardinal Court, Wilton, Cork. Picture: Jim Coughlan

The family are now hoping to be able to proceed with her funeral immediately after her remains arrive home.

He said: “We are heartbroken it has taken so long.” But he praised the Irish people including authorities, taxi drivers and the Indian community in Cork for their support , particularly since he arrived in Ireland last Sunday.

And he thanked those who contributed to a crowdfunding campaign launched after her death to help the family.

He also praised her employers, Alter Domus in Cork Airport Business Park where she had worked as a senior manager since April. She was a graduate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and had worked in accountancy in a number of different organisations in India before moving to Ireland in late March.

Following her death, the company described her as “a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus”.

Cork Indian Community members on the way to the home of the late Deepa Dinamani. Picture: Jim Coughlan

He said her decision to come to Ireland to work with the company was one which her family respected, believing it to be a great opportunity for her and her career.

He added: “I was very proud of her. We as a family were very close to her. She was always there for me and supported me financially whenever I needed it.

She deserved a good life – she was always there for everyone.”

The Indian community in Cork has been supporting the family since Deepa’s death, and held a candelit vigil outside the house in Wilton two nights after she was found.