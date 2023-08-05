Boil water notice for 21,000 Cork homes lifted

A boil water notice has been lifted for some 21,000 homes in Cork, Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council confirmed.

Boil water notices have also been lifted in Waterford and Tipperary.

Lifting of the notices followed consultation with the HSE.

Strike action earlier this week led to the precautionary boil water notice being issued to protect the health of customers supplied by the Glashaboy Water Treatment Plant which serves Glanmire, Glounthaune, Little Island, Carrigtwohill, parts of Midleton and surrounding areas.

Customers in those areas can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth, a statement from Uisce Éireann stated.

An ongoing dispute between the Unite Trade Union and seven local authorities over terms and conditions of employment resulted in three days of strike action this week, which ended in Cork at midnight last night.

Uisce Eireann instated the boil water notice as a precautionary measure as full water quality tests could not be completed while some plants were being picketed.

But following a treatment plant assessment this morning and consultation with the HSE, Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council confirmed that the Boil Water Notice could be lifted immediately.

Uisce Eireann’s, Head of Water Operations, Margaret Attridge acknowledged the impact of the notice and thanked the local communities affected in Cork.

“Uisce Éireann’s primary focus remains the protection of public health. Due to the strike action arising from a dispute between the Unite Trade Union and seven Local Authorities, Uisce Éireann had no choice but to put this Boil Water Notice in place to protect public health. Once the strike ended, crews were mobilised immediately to carry out remedial works,” she said.

“I would like thank the communities across Cork who were impacted by the notice for their patience and support. We are also grateful to elected representatives and the media for their assistance in sharing information on the boil water notice over recent days.”

Waterford and Tipperary

Uisce Éireann and Waterford City and County Council confirmed that the precautionary boil water notices affecting some 64,205 customers supplied by Adamstown, Stradbally and Ballylaneen Water Treatment Plants have been lifted following HSE consultation.

All customers served by these plants including Waterford City, Tramore, Dunmore East, Passage East, Crooke, Faithlegg, Cheekpoint, Stradbally, Ballylaneen, Kill, Bonmahon, Kilmeaden/Butlerstown, Ballyduff and surrounding areas can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

And Uisce Éireann and Tipperary County Council confirmed that the precautionary boil water notices affecting approximately 4,585 customers supplied by Crotty’s Lake and Poulavanogue Water Treatment Plants have been lifted following HSE consultation.

However a boil water notice remains in place for customers supplied by Tipperary's Glenary Public Water Supply, which includes parts of Clonmel Town centre and surrounding areas including Cashel Road, Cahir Road and Ring Road; and the Kilcomma/Finger Post areas in Co. Waterford.

Some cafés closed in Tipperary on Friday due to the water disruptions and some are not expecting to open this bank holiday weekend, Elizabeth Nallen, Managing Director of Hotel Minella in Clonmel said.

Although Hotel Minella has its own well so is not directly impacted, she expects business to be slower due to the water restrictions.

“We’ve had a lot of calls from people worried to come to Tipperary due to the water issues.

“So we will not pick up as much passing trade as we usually would on a bank holiday weekend because people will be afraid to come,” she said.

The Uisce Éireann Customer Contact Centre, open 24/7 on freephone 1800 278 278, is available to answer queries in relation to the lifting of this notice. Further information is available on www.water.ie.