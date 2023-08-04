Macroom's main streets to get multi-million euro upgrade

A Cork town is to get a multi-million euro upgrade of its main streets, including enhanced safety works for pedestrians and cyclists, along with a revamp of parking regulations as it strives to attract more tour buses into the area.

The next leg of the Macroom bypass will open on August 11, but plans are already being put in place to transform the town's once gridlocked main streets into a safer and more tourist-friendly environment.

A meeting of the Macroom Municipal District Council heard that Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) is planning to pump in money for improvements in the town centre now that the bypass is nearing completion.

Council engineers said TII is in the process of finalising a plan for additional traffic calming and pedestrian protection measures on the main street and its approaches.

They said the county council is also going to apply to the National Transport Authority (NTA) for funding for 'Active Travel Plans’ for the town which will include enhanced pedestrian and cycle routes.

Now that the town is about to be freed from its years-long notorious gridlock, council engineers see a major opportunity to improve Macroom's streetscapes.

Engineers are also to prepare plans to revamp parking in the town, with special areas dedicated for tour buses as Macroom wants to enhance its historical offering for visitors.

Consultants have been appointed to oversee these plans and millions of euro have already been earmarked to upgrade some heritage areas in the town, with more to follow.

Fianna Fáil councillor, Gobnait Moynihan, said the first thing that has to be done is to designate specific parking spaces in the town centre for tourist coaches.

“We need a new overall plan for parking. With the opening of the bypass more and more people will come into the town centre and there will be more pressure on parking spaces,” she said.

Ms Moynihan pointed out that the redevelopment of the former Lidl car park will lead to the loss of around 60 spaces and this will have an impact.

Municipal district council officer, Marie O’Leary, said the council is currently looking at a piece of land, the location of which she didn’t reveal, to see if it’s buyable and suitable for a new car park.

Fine Gael council chairman, Ted Lucey, said it’s imperative that parking be upgraded, while Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney said he’s aware that more people want to open souvenir shops and coffee docks in the town which will prove tourist-attracting.

“It’s important that we look at more user-friendly streets for people in wheelchairs and those pushing buggies,” added Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch.