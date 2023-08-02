Transport authority urged to 'u-turn' on absence of signs on Macroom bypass

Transport Infrastructure Ireland (TII) has been urged to do ‘a u-turn’ on excluding signs from the soon-to-be fully opened Macroom bypass in Co Cork, as many Muscari Gaeltacht villages will not feature, putting them at a disadvantage in terms of attracting tourists.

Councillors attending a Macroom Municipal District Council meeting unanimously agreed to ask TII to reverse its decision as a matter of urgency, especially as the next section of the bypass will open on August 11.

A further 16kms of the N22 bypass will be opened, enabling motorists to travel on dual carriageway between the Coolcower roundabout, to the east of Macroom, onto Tonn Láin and Baile Mhic Íre (Ballymakeera).

Fianna Fáil councillor Gobnait Moynihan, a fluent Irish speaker and fervent supporter of the Muscari Gaeltacht area, said TII must alter its stance and provide proper signage at bypass junctions to alert motorists to local Gaeltacht communities.

“Béal Átha nGhaorthaidh [Ballingeary] community needs signage on the roundabout outside Macroom. Cill na Martra [Kilnamartyra], Cuil Aodha [Coolea], just to name a few, are also missing out, without the signage on the bypass. Kerry has road signs for Corca Duibhne [on the Dingle Peninsula]. We’re just looking for the same for our Gaeltacht here locally,” Ms Moynihan said.

The signage is vital from a tourism perspective. Sufficient signage can be the decider whether or not that tourist puts on the car indicator and heads for a linguistic and cultural experience.”

Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Looney said TII could not overlook the importance of the Gaeltacht area, while Fine Gael councillor Eileen Lynch said it was imperative that such villages remain highlighted to motorists travelling along the heavily trafficked tourist route between Cork and Killarney.

Council chairman, Fine Gael councillor Ted Lucey said it would write to TII with a list of villages which should be included with signposting on the bypass and also lobby local TDs in an attempt to twist the transport authority’s arm.

Roundabout

Meanwhile, councillors have backed down on a long-running fight they have had with TII’s refusal to allow the roundabout connecting to the bypass on the eastern side of the town, at Coolcower, to be named the Cumann na mBan roundabout in honour of the many women locally who helped the IRA during the War of Independence.

TII has said it does not name locations after people or organisations, but Ms Moynihan objected to its stance, citing many roads and intersections in other counties controlled by TII that have been named after memorable heroes of the revolution.

However, other councillors believed it was futile to pursue the proposal. Ms Moynihan, backed by Mr Looney, said they should persist, but the majority decided to back off.

Council officials said as a compromise they could erect a plaque at or nearby the roundabout to commemorate Cumann na mBan, or more appropriately, at the town hall, where many of its members held meetings during the struggle for independence.