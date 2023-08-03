Bunratty Castle clarifies whereabouts of wolfhounds Méabh and Saoirse

Management at Bunratty Castle have issued a statement to explain the fate of two Irish wolfhounds who became national favourites when they appeared on RTE’s Ray D’Arcy Show.

Both Méabh and Saoirse had been at the Co Clare attraction for about four-and-a-half years, and left in 2022.

A statement on the Bunratty Castle Folk Park Facebook page revealed Méabh was put down because she was terminally ill, while Saoirse was rehomed.

Questions were raised by members of the public about Méabh and Saoirse following publicity around the arrival of two new Irish wolfhounds at the popular attraction on July 28.

As well as appearing on the Ray D’Arcy Show in 2018, both dogs had gained attention from a countrywide publicity campaign around what they should be called.

Shannon Heritage, which runs Bunratty Castle, had invited members of the public to name the two wolfhounds.

The tourism body has now explained that Méabh was put down and Saoirse was given up for adoption.

The statement reads: “We had a few messages from the public enquiring about Méabh and Saoirse, who previously resided with us.”

Bone cancer

The statement then goes on to say Méabh was “regularly seen by our vet after she sadly developed bone cancer”, which is one of the leading causes of death for wolfhounds.

It said: “On foot of the advice of the veterinarian, Méabh was euthanised.

Following Méabh's passing, it was decided Saoirse would benefit from the company of other dogs.

“With the assistance of Millie Moo Rescue, an appropriate new home was found for Saoirse.”

The statement then concludes with the following assurance: “All animals in our care are subject to the highest care and animal welfare standards.

“Our vet conducts monthly animal welfare/health checks and when required, will make recommendations that may further enhance care and welfare of our animals.

“The health, comfort and general welfare of all animals under our care is paramount."

Irish wolfhounds have been regular features at Bunratty since the 1960s.

The Irish Examiner understands there have been three pairs of Irish wolfhounds — which have a lifespan of between six and eight years — at the castle between 2014 and 2023.

The two dogs before Méabh and Saoirse, whose first birthdays were celebrated in February 2019, were Fionn and Gráinne.

John F Kennedy’s niece Rory Kennedy posed with them when she visited the attraction in June 2014 with her children Zachary, Bridget and Georgia, and husband Mark Bailey.