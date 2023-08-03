Critically endangered red panda cubs born at Fota Wildlife Park 

Three furry bundles of joy have arrived in Cork as three critically endangered red panda cubs were born at Fota Wildlife Park this summer.

The cute cubs arrived on June 9 and have spent their first few weeks sleeping, feeding, and being nursed by their mother.

Two females and one male cub were born to mother Laxmi and father Grga, who are both aged five.

The panda cubs are slightly paler in colour than their parents Laxmi and Grga. Picture: Darragh Kane

As the cubs get bigger and more curious, they will begin to take short adventures outside their nesting box in the early morning or late evening.

These excursions will all take place under Laxmi's watchful eye.

"We are delighted to announce the birth of three panda cubs at Fota Wildlife Park," said lead ranger Julien Fonteneau.

"The panda cubs who are slightly paler in colour than their parents Laxmi and Grga, are still very shy but it will not be long before they start learning how to climb trees."

New mother Laxmi arrived in Fota from England in July 2019 while Grga came from Zagreb Zoo, Croatia, the month before.

The new arrivals bring to seven the number of red pandas living at Fota.

Fota is asking the public to help them choose names for their three new cubs. You can send in your suggestions via their website and there is a chance to win a year-long conservation pass to the wildlife park.

The new arrivals bring to seven the number of red pandas living at Fota. Picture: Darragh Kane

The successful birth of the fulgens subspecies of the red panda is important as they are critically endangered.

It is thought that there may be as few as 2,500 mature ones remaining in the wild.

Recent estimates suggest that there has been a 50% decrease in numbers over the last 20 years.

The red panda is the only species of its kind in the world and they are closely related to raccoons and coatimundis.

They have a distinct appearance with long, soft brownish fur with black and white markings and piercing black eyes.

Fota Wildlife Park works closely with and provides financial support to the Red Panda Forest Guardian Project in Nepal.

The group works to conserve the red panda in their natural habitat there.