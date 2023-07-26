Plans for 94 residential units in Cork refused

Plans to build over 50 houses and apartments on the site of a direct provision centre in the Cork suburb of Glounthaune have been refused planning permission by An Bord Pleanála because it would have “a detrimental and irreversible impact” on a protected structure.

The board rejected an appeal by the developer, Barlow Properties, against the decision of Cork County Council to reject its proposal to build 94 residential units and a café in the grounds of Ashbourne House in Glounthaune.

The protected structure, which previously operated as a hotel, is currently used to provide accommodation to refugees.

However, the council did approve the construction of 30 units comprising 23 apartments and seven houses as well as a café in the estate’s gate lodge but rejected other parts of the plans including two apartment blocks containing 50 apartments.

The company subsequently revised the number of units downwards to 53 under the appeal process consisting of 46 apartments and seven houses.

In its appeal, Barlow Properties stated it also proposed to retain 329 of the existing trees — about 78% of the total trees on the site — as well as to plant an additional 260 native trees.

Barlow Properties had also sought permission to demolish existing modern extensions to the main building.

A former head gardener at Ashbourne House, Sheila Miller, who lodged an appeal against Barlow’s plans, claimed its gardens could not sustain heavy building works without having a serious impact on the quality of the trees and the area’s ecosystem.

Cork County Council said the revised plans by the company were incomplete and insufficient to enable a full assessment of their impact.

An Bord Pleanála also received 12 third-party submissions expressing concern about the proposed development including ones from the Tree Council of Ireland, the Irish Georgian Society, and the Glounthaune Community Association as well as one on behalf of 42 residents of the nearby Johnstown estate.

The plans had also been opposed by the former owner of the property, Chris Garde.

Ruling

Explaining its ruling, the board said the proposed development would run contrary to the Cork County Development Plan 2022-2028 which has an objective of achieving a high density of housing on one hectare of the site as well as seeking to protect trees of special heritage value and recognising the importance of historic landscapes.

The board noted that the plans sought to develop 1.5 hectares which would also result in the loss of trees of special heritage value within the garden and woodlands of Ashbourne House.

An Bord Pleanála also refused planning permission for the project on grounds that the proposed housing density of 35.3 units per hectare was below the minimum required density of 50 per hectare for the site.

“The proposed development would give rise to an inefficient use of zoned residential land and of the infrastructure supporting it,” the board observed.

It also ruled that the removal of a significant number of trees would negatively impact on the visual amenity and cultural heritage value of Ashbourne House and have a significant adverse impact on the setting of the protected structure.

An inspector with An Bord Pleanála said it was not reasonable nor could any rational justification be provided for permitting residential development on zoned land at the density proposed by Barlow.