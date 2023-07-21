'Over the moon' Siobhán claims best dressed prize at Killarney Races

It was Ladies’ and Gents’ Day at the Killarney Races and the weather obliged, with only a glimpse of rain behind the ancient castle and fabled mountains surrounding the scenic course.

A Kerry woman working in Cork and a Limerick man working in Kerry took the top prizes with finalists also from Kilkenny, Cork, Kerry, and London and a stunning array of style and colour.

Best Dressed Lady Siobhán Murphy from Rathmore, Co Kerry, said winning the Lee Strand trophy of a specially commissioned crystal vase and a VIP trip to Paris for two had sent her "over the moon".

Her pupils in second class in the all-boys Scoil Eoin in Ballincollig, Cork, would be delighted for her, said primary teacher Siobhán.

She was among the 10 finalists last year in Killarney and this was her first win at a race meeting.

"I came for the fun of it. I love my style," said Siobhán of the cerise pink dress bought online for a May wedding from Ollie and Mac boutique in Navan. This was paired with an elegant pink and lime green headdress and bag, both from Caroline in Galway. Matching green shoes were from Asos.

"I love colour," she told selector Pamela Uba in the finalists’ tent where each was interviewed.

"A blow-in to Kerry", in the words of selector Tadhg Fleming, from across the Limerick border in Abbeyfeale took the trophy for Best Dressed Gent. Brian O’Connor, who works in Tralee, had returned from a five-week trip to the Philippines with his partner, on a 29-hour flight, just 24 hours before the race meeting. His aunt Mary in Athea persuaded him to go to the races and put the straw hat on his head, he told Mr Fleming.

The technician who installs fibre broadband had bought his cream and blue pants from Suits Select in Tralee; his blue jacket was Celsius with suede shoes from Penneys. And the straw hat, he did not know the label or where his aunt got it.

Brian's partner Jacy — who is originally from the Philippines and has been living in Ireland for 17 years, works in the Ashe Hotel, Tralee, as a receptionist — was dressed in royal blue and she was selected also as a finalist in the ladies' competition.

The Best Dressed Man gets a VIP trip to Milan as well as a specially commissioned crystal decanter.

"This was the hardest job I have ever had in my life," said social media star and digital content creator Mr Fleming.

It was Ladies' Day in more ways than one: jockey Rachel Blackmore was swamped with well-wishers looking to be photographed with the popular jockey as she left the winners' ring after her win on Lady Rita in the 3.05 Lee Strand Handicap Hurdle. The polite jockey obliged all and sundry who surrounded her for selfies.

Meanwhile, the five-day Killarney meeting is being judged a great success this year.

Race Company chairman Billy O’Sullivan said Killarney was indebted to its sponsors Lee Strand for what was a huge event on Ladies' Day. Numbers were well up on last year and on the pre-covid year of 2019, he estimated.

"We were very fortunate with the weather. We are indebted to all our sponsors and we have had great support from the town," he said, referring to the party atmosphere in Killarney.

On Friday, no one was in a hurry to leave the course with many lingering for after-racing entertainment in the Jim Culloty Bar.