Women's World Cup: Australia v Republic of Ireland

AUSTRALIA 1 IRELAND 0

Ireland have succeeded in frustrating an Australian side missing their star act Sam Kerr, keeping the co-hosts scoreless by half-time in front of 75,000 on the World Cup’s opening day.

Twelve places separate the countries in FIFA’s standings but the tenth-placed Matildas failed to seriously test Courtney Brosnan in the opening 51 minutes of the contest in Sydney.

While an unpublicised calf injury sustained yesterday kept record scorer Kerr sidelined, Ireland had one of their maestros, Denise O’Sullivan, overcome her injury to take her place, supplying a solid display but incurring a bizarre booking from the Brazilian referee.

It took until first half stoppage time for the Aussies to muster their first attempt on target, a tame shot from distance by Katrina Gorry that Brosnan saw all the way. Only Hayley Raso’s header wide came from their five corners. A spurious VAR deliberation for handball justifiably came to nothing.

At the other end, Kyra Carusa found herself released on goals from Katie McCabe’s 19-minute pass, only for her to dither, allowing a defender to recover and clear.

Further hesitancy by the American striker when afforded a sight on goal prevented Ireland lodging a sole effort on goal.

AUSTRALIA (4-4-1-1): Mackenzie Arnold; Ellie Carpenter, Clare Hunt, Alanna Kennedy, Steph Catley (capt); Hayley Raso, Kyra Cooney-Cross, Katrina Gorry, Cortnee Vine; Caitlin Foord, Mary Fowler.

IRELAND (3-4-2-1): Courtney Brosnan; Niamh Fahey, Louise Quinn, Megan Connolly; Heather Payne, Ruesha Littlejohn, Denise O’Sullivan, Katie McCabe (capt); Sinead Farrelly, Marissa Sheva; Kyra Carusa.

Referee: Edina Alves (BRA).