Limerick harpist begins mission to break Guinness World Record on Mount Kilimanjaro

A Limerick-based harpist has landed in Tanzania to begin a bid to beat her own Guinness World Record (GWR) - this time on Mount Kilimanjaro.

Siobhan Brady is to take on the hike on Thursday, having previously achieved the GWR for the highest altitude harp performance in 2018 at Singla Pass, India, at more than 16,000ft.

To beat her previous feat, she needs to play the harp for 18 minutes, with a Tanzanian jig which translates as Thank You Tanzania from Swahili on the set list, which was requested by composer Anne-Marie O'Farrell.

"When I got this message from her, I was like, I have to learn it," the 24-year-old, who lives in Limerick said.

"I also need to figure out how to pronounce it because that would be very embarrassing if I butchered the pronunciation of it, but it is a very nice tune."

Another song Ms Brady hopes to play is Ed Sheeran's Little Bird, which has a special connection to Caroline Heffernan, a patient advocate at Cystic Fibrosis Ireland - the charity which funds raised from the hike will go to.

Ms Heffernan, who will be accompanying Ms Brady, has cystic fibrosis (CF).

Little Bird pays homage to Triona Priestley, a woman who died from CF in 2014, whose mother Ms Heffernan met.

"When (Triona) was sick in hospital and before she passed away, she used to write letters to Ed Sheeran, not necessarily expecting replies, but she got a few," the 52-year-old, who lives in Galway, said.

"Triona's friends were all texting and trying to get the attention of Ed Sheeran when she was in hospital and the phone rang and Colm (Triona's brother) answered it.

"It was Ed and he sang Little Bird, which was her favourite song, and after the song was finished, the doctor put the stethoscope to her chest and said she's passed."

Ms Heffernan said it was important for Ms Priestley's memory to also be honoured as part of the climb as she always wanted CF to stand for "cure found".

The duo have been practising for the challenge by taking on monthly hikes, which have been organised by their fitness trainer and photographer Stephen Lappin over the course of 18 months, alongside fellow members of the "Kili crew", who will take on the summit with them.

If those accompanying Ms Brady reach the top, they will receive participation GWRs.

Ms Heffernan said: "Training has been good - the legs are in good shape, the lungs are in good shape.

"And I'm just hoping that altitude won't affect us - that's the one thing at the back of my mind."