SouthDoc insists 'no reduction of service in North Cork' 

The SouthDoc out-of-hours service is insisting there will be no reduction of service in the North Cork region, following a second public protest in Fermoy sparked by closure fears.

The service, which operates across Cork and Kerry and is part-funded by the HSE, said earlier this week it was reallocating GPs and staff across its centres due to doctor shortages. This has led to fears the ‘red-eye’ service after 10pm could be curtailed in some regions.

“We wish to reassure people that there is no reduction of service, red-eye or otherwise, in North Cork,” a spokeswoman for HSE community healthcare in Cork/Kerry said.

“SouthDoc continues to provide service from 6pm to 8am each weekday and 24-hour cover at weekends and public holidays, as per the service level agreement in place with the HSE.”

She said SouthDoc was engaging with trade union Siptu around the relocation of staff. The service employs drivers and receptionists for example.

“We cannot comment on anyone's personal employment details, for confidentiality purposes,” she said.

“A consultation process has commenced, in line with industrial relations procedures. SouthDoc has vacant positions within the organisation and these have been offered to staff and obviously engagement is continuing.”

Concern was expressed in Fermoy that patients could have to travel for late-night service.

“SouthDoc has a fleet of vehicles, which are fully equipped for home visits and the GPs of the SouthDoc co-operative remain committed to ensuring appropriate clinical care is available out-of-hours,” she said.

“Home visits will continue to be provided to patients where clinically necessary. There is no change in this.”

She added: “If an individual in the catchment area requires out-of-hours care, that care can be provided by appointment in the Fermoy Treatment Centre, or via home visit, depending on clinical condition of the patient as assessed by the consulting doctor.”