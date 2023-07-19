Mystery surrounds hip joint found in Kerry lake

A search was being conducted for bait and equipment lost from the boat of a local ghillie when the steel ball object was recovered
Mystery surrounds hip joint found in Kerry lake

A salmon and trout lake, Lough Currane is regarded as the best sea trout fishery in Ireland and is favoured by international anglers. File picture: Don MacMonagle

Wed, 19 Jul, 2023 - 14:13
Anne Lucey

Gardaí in Co. Kerry are hoping to trace the owner of a prosthetic hip joint found in the bottom of a Kerry lake, using the serial number to identify them.

The prosthetic ball and socket was found by a diver at the bottom of Lough Currane near Waterville.

A search was being conducted for bait and equipment lost from the boat of a local ghillie when the steel ball object was recovered.

After it became apparent that the object was in fact a hip joint, gardaí were alerted.

Gardaí in Caherciveen are now hoping the serial number on the joint will help them solve the mystery. The investigation is not criminal but concerns tracing lost property.

Local councillor Norma Moriarty said local people are "intrigued".

"Gardaí are hoping the serial number will be able to add clarity to its provenance," she said.

A salmon and trout lake, Lough Currane is regarded as the best sea trout fishery in Ireland and is favoured by international anglers.

Famous names such as Charlie Chaplin and golfers Tiger Woods, Mark O’Meara and the late Payne Stewart have fished there.

Read More

'No plans to withdraw' SouthDoc services in Cork and Kerry amid doctor shortages

More in this section

Yacht rescued during ‘longest RNLI call-out in a decade’ off coast of West Cork  Yacht rescued during ‘longest RNLI call-out in a decade’ off coast of West Cork 
Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Douglas  Gardaí appeal for help in locating teen missing from Douglas 
22/09/2021 ISPCA Chief Inspector Conor Dowling dur Withdrawal of Cork veterinary inspector's puppy farm closure order 'highly unusual'
Place: KerryPlace: Lough Currane
<p>Madeleine Bridget Marvier is challenging Cork City coroner's decision not to hold an inquest into the death of her baby boy in October 1960. File picture: Laura Hutton/RollingNews.ie</p>

Mother of Bessborough baby given leave for judicial review of coroner's decision

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd