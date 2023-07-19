Mystery surrounds hip joint found in Kerry lake

Gardaí in Co. Kerry are hoping to trace the owner of a prosthetic hip joint found in the bottom of a Kerry lake, using the serial number to identify them.
The prosthetic ball and socket was found by a diver at the bottom of Lough Currane near Waterville.
A search was being conducted for bait and equipment lost from the boat of a local ghillie when the steel ball object was recovered.
After it became apparent that the object was in fact a hip joint, gardaí were alerted.
Gardaí in Caherciveen are now hoping the serial number on the joint will help them solve the mystery. The investigation is not criminal but concerns tracing lost property.
Local councillor Norma Moriarty said local people are "intrigued".
"Gardaí are hoping the serial number will be able to add clarity to its provenance," she said.
A salmon and trout lake, Lough Currane is regarded as the best sea trout fishery in Ireland and is favoured by international anglers.
Famous names such as Charlie Chaplin and golfers Tiger Woods, Mark O’Meara and the late Payne Stewart have fished there.