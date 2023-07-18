Brother of woman killed in Wilton due to travel to Ireland to organise repatriation 

The brother of an Indian woman who died at a house in Cork is to travel to Ireland this week to be reunited with his young nephew and to organise the repatriation of the body of his sister to her native country.

Deepa Dinamani, who was a native of Kerala in Southern India, was pronounced dead at the home she shared with her husband and son in Cardinal Court, Wilton, on the southside of Cork City on Friday night.

The Indian community in Cork has rallied since the passing of the 38-year-old chartered accountant who had only moved to Ireland in recent months.

A candlelit vigil was held in her memory outside her home in Wilton on Sunday night, where 150 people placed flowers in front of a framed picture of Ms Dinamani which was positioned on the doorstep of her home.

World Malayalee Council Cork president Dr Lekha Menon Margassery said Indian people living in Cork were assisting Ms Dinamani's brother as he makes the journey to Ireland to bring the body of his only sibling home.

"We are working on the repatriation process. Her brother needs to submit certain forms and to get them notarised by the authorities. He has to send all those emails to the embassy. He is travelling today to his parents because he is in a different state [in India]. And then he will come here.

"He is still in shock. He cannot process it. [The vigil] was nice. It was good for us to be as one and to be united as we pass on our condolences.

"The [Cork City] Council messaged me to pass on their condolences. We are trying to sort the repatriation out — the protocol and what is required. Whether it is from the funeral home or the mortuary. Do they need a notary? All the practical steps."

She added: "Her brother will be here in the next few days. He needs to get a visa and that will have to be issued to him. We are waiting for the confirmation from the brother on when he will be able to travel. She only had one sibling. He is the only one."

Dr Margassery posted a message on the Cork Pravasi Malayali Facebook page, along with the World Malayalee Council Cork and Indian Nurses in Cork social media pages, asking members for their support in the coming days.

Members of Cork's Indian community on the way to the home of the late Deepa Dinamani for a vigil on Sunday. Picture: Jim Coughlan

She said Irish people who feel they can be of assistance to the family in any way can contact her at corkwmc@gmail.com.

Ms Dinamani was a chartered accountant with over a decade of experience and had worked in Cork firm Alter Domus since April.

In a statement, the company said they were “shocked and deeply saddened” by the events that took place in Cork on Friday evening.

“We lost a wonderful person and colleague who will be missed by many at Alter Domus. Our thoughts are with Deepa’s family at this tragic time.”

The alarm was raised when Ms Dinamani failed to collect her five-year-old son from the house of a friend on Friday after a summer camp. The friend went to the house where Ms Dinamani lived. The emergency services were subsequently called.

Ms Dinamani was pronounced dead at the scene. A technical examination was carried out at the scene and the property was sealed off.

A 41-year-man was subsequently charged with the murder of Ms Dinamani contrary to Common Law. Regin Parithapara Rajan, who is the husband of the deceased, appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Sunday.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him in custody pending his next court appearance by video link on Thursday. Bail cannot be applied for in the district court in cases where there is a murder charge. The couple's son is being cared for the aftermath of the tragedy.