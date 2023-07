A man is due to appear in court after the death of a woman in Cork.

Gardaí have charged the man, in his 40s, following a fatal assault at a house in Wilton on Friday evening.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of Cork City District Court later on Sunday. Gardaí and emergency services attended the house on Friday where the woman in her late 30s died. Read More 'It's a terrible tragedy': Woman fatally stabbed only moved to Cork few months ago