Cork man injured in Vietnam motorbike accident dies in hospital

A Irish man who was seriously injured in a motorcycle accident in Vietnam earlier this year has died, his family have confirmed.

Damien Horgan, who was originally from Doneraile, Co Cork, was injured in a crash on April 26. He had been working as an English teacher in Vietnam for the past four years.

In the wake of the accident, Mr Horgan's family set up a Gofundme page to raise money for his medical care and raised over €115,000.

In an update this afternoon, Mr Horgan's family confirmed that he had died at Cho Ray Hospital in Ho Chi Minh city on Friday.

"He lost his fight yesterday and what a fight he put up," his family wrote.

"The outpouring of love and support we have received has just been unbelievable.

Old friends, new friends and everyone in between have shown us so much love and support from every corner of the earth.

His family said that Damien had touched the lives of so many people.

"It has been bittersweet to hear different stories of Damien over the past few weeks.

"He was a witty, smart but gentle person. He will live on in us for the rest of our days."

Mr Horgan's family also expressed their gratitude to everyone who donated to the fundraiser for his treatment.

"Without all of your help, we wouldn't have gotten those extra weeks to be by Damien's side in Vietnam," they wrote.

"The love and support my family and I have received has been second to none. We will never be able to put into words how grateful we are to have such an amazing community of people around us from the very start."

His family added that his funeral arrangements will be announced at a later stage.