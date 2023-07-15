Gardaí investigate explosion of device in Limerick

Gardaí are investigating the explosion of a device at two properties in Limerick city.
The incident occurred in Hyde Road at about 3.10am on Saturday.
Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene.
A man in his early 30s suffered injuries to his arm which were non-life threatening.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.
Anyone with camera footage from the Hyde Road area between 2.30am and 3.15am is asked to make it available.
Anyone with information can contact Roxboro Road Garda Station on 061 21 4340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.
Investigations are ongoing.