Tributes to noted musician who died after fall from Clare cliff 

Darren Richmond was a noted singer, musician and song collector and was well-known on the traditional music circuit.

Thu, 13 Jul, 2023 - 11:31
Sean Ryan

Tributes have been paid to a noted traditional musician who died after falling off a cliff in Co Clare on Wednesday.

The alarm was raised at around 3.15pm when emergency services received a report that a person had fallen into the sea from a cliff at Dunlicky, southwest of Kilkee.

It is understood the victim was fishing with another man at the time. A passerby who witnessed the incident called the emergency services.

The victim has been named locally as Darren Richmond, 58, who was a native of Lancaster, England, but had been living in Ennis for a number of years. Mr Richmond was a noted singer, musician and song collector and was well-known on the traditional music circuit.

Locals described Mr Richmond as "a lovely man’’.

Paying tribute, the Yellow Submarine pub in Corofin, a venue where Mr Richmond often performed, said: "Darren Richmond left us today after falling off a cliff in Kilkee. Darren was a regular at the Sunday session with his bodhran and his wonderful songs. It’s a ray of the sun that has gone.’’

Another friend said: "Shocking news. Darren was a tremendous singer and song collector. May his rest be peaceful’’.

Local TD Violet-Anne Wynne wrote on social media: "So incredibly sad to read this, may he rest in peace’’.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed “gardaí and emergency services attended an incident at Kilkee Cliff Walk in Co Clare [on Wednesday].

"A man aged in his 50s was removed from the water by the Coast Guard. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. His body has been removed to University Hospital Kerry.” 

Meanwhile, a second man, believed to have climbed down the rocks to help the casualty, was found stranded on a cliff edge and unable to climb back to safety.

He was spotted by the helicopter crew who alerted ground teams. An operation was then mounted to rescue him.

Kilkee Coast Guard volunteers managed to get a rope down to the man and secured him while additional resources were requested to attend.

