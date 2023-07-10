Kerry's chief veterinary officer to investigate how to dispose of 62ft whale found in Ballinskelligs 

Kerry County Council's chief veterinary officer, along with engineers, is investigating how to dispose of a massive fin whale that was washed up on a beach at the weekend.

The 62ft fin whale was found at Baile Uí Chuill Strand, Ballinskelligs having washed up overnight on Saturday.

The giant animal has come to rest on a remote pebble beach about two miles from Ballinskelligs village.

Chief veterinary officer Paddy Fenton said one of the options being explored is a burial for the mammal, however, heavy machinery will be required.

Other options include towing it out to sea. However, the enormous size of the whale — which is already decomposing — would be challenging, according to those involved.

Local county councillor Norma Moriarty said locals are keen to find out what caused the whale to die..

"It will be a fair job of work to dispose of it," she said.

The Irish Whale and Dolphin Group (IWDG) visited the remains on Sunday and believe it died a number of weeks ago.

The cause of death is not yet known but IWDG stranding officer Stephanie Levesque collected samples on Sunday as part of a standings survey being carried out by the group that is supported by the National Parks and Wildlife Service.

The fin whale is one of the target species in the IWDG Deep Diving and Rare Species Investigation Programme which targets rarer species for post-mortem examination.

It is hoped that the samples collected by Ms Levesque will offer valuable information on the cause of death, the whale's ecology, anatomy and life history.

Samples of blubber, baleen, and other material were taken, but a full autopsy will not be possible, according to Ms Levesque.

She said a full autopsy would be expensive and heavy machinery, ladders and other equipment would be needed on-site to carry one out on a creature of its size.

A keen nature watcher from Dublin spotted the whale on the beach from her holiday home, and she reported it to the IWDG.

The fin whale population has been severely impacted across the world due to commercial whaling. Picture: Valerie O'Sullivan

Frances O’Hare said queues of cars are building up along the narrow road that leads to the beach. Ms O’Hare said there is a public safety issue with a danger that gasses which build up in dead whales could cause the mammal to explode.

Fin whales are the second-largest mammal on Earth, second only to the blue whale. They typically span 69ft to 74ft in length, with a pointed head and a tall, curved dorsal fin.

They are uniquely asymmetrically coloured with a black lower left jaw in stark contrast to their white lower right jaw.

The endangered whale has a distinct ridge along their back which gives it the nickname razorback.

The fin whale population has been severely impacted across the world due to commercial whaling. There are between 50,000 and 90,000 in the waters today.

They are also threatened by climate change, habitat loss, and toxins.