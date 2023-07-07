Cork man with development coordination disorder 'honoured' to receive gold Gaisce medal

A Cork man with developmental coordination disorder has said he is “honoured” to have received a Gaisce gold medal from the President for his contribution to his local community over the past year.

Thirty-year-old Seán Twomey from Deerpark was one of 17 people across the country who received the accolade on Friday in a ceremony at Áras an Uachtaráin.

The medal is a non-formal education award that supports young people on career and learning pathways.

Mr Twomey said he was inspired to go for the gold award after achieving bronze and silver while he was in secondary school.

Jack Bogue, Louth, (second from right) with David Meehan, Aisling Donlon, Fergal Kearney, and Alannah Ryan, all from Co Clare, among the Gaisce award recipients. Picture: Maxwells

Mr Twomey, who has a developmental coordination disorder and obsessive compulsive disorder as well as anxiety, is a client of Aspect, a support service in Cork for people with disabilities.

“It was a personal challenge for me, and I wanted to see the President and his wife," he said.

“I have three levels of awards now, the bronze, silver, and now the gold. You must do an hour a week on the subject you want to do for 52 weeks.

I chose art and I love it. It is extremely relaxing. It shows you that anyone can achieve anything if they do the work. I got the silver in 2014 and worked hard for it.

“I love drawing stuff with a pencil, and lino printing and colouring pencils. I don’t use markers as much. I worked very hard."

Oona O’Shaughnessy who is a President's Award leader and works with Seán Twomey in a voluntary capacity, described the level of work required to enter the category.

Gaisce CEO Avril Ryan with Seán Twomey who was proudly brandishing the Gaisce gold medal presented to him by President Michael D Higgins on Friday. Picture: Maxwells

“You have to keep a portfolio of your work. Some do it digitally and check it and Seán did his all in longhand,” she said.

“He has a support worker in the service, and I check on a weekly basis and oversee everything that is going on and liaise with Gaisce.

“It is different for all the entrants: One could be a brilliant artist, and another may not have those skills.

“They set their challenge to their standards."

Seán Twomey was also congratulated by his colleagues at Tesco in Mahon Point, Cork, where he has worked as a store assistant since May 2016.

The Gaisce awards ceremony saw 98 awardees presented with medals.

Among the Gaisce award recipients at Áras an Uachtaráin were Emily O’Reilly and Jill Pitcher Farrell, both from Dublin, and Hazel Murray, Oscar Fitzgerald, and Elizabeth McGrath, all from Waterford, with Charly Coulinane of Scouting Ireland. Picture: Maxwells

Speaking prior to the awards, President Michael D Higgins said: "Young people possess immense potential, creativity, and a perspective that can shape our world in profound ways, demonstrated through this year’s recipients of the gold award.

"We must value and empower our youth, ensuring access to education, opportunities, and programmes such as Gaisce to allow them to express their ideas and make a positive impact in the communities in which they live.

"I would like to congratulate the 98 awardees today, and hope that they will continue to actively engage in their communities to build a brighter, more inclusive society for all”.