Cillian Murphy and makers of Peaky Blinders ‘disapprove’ of clips in US campaign video

The makers of Peaky Blinders say they “strongly disapprove” of the use of clips from the hit BBC show in a video shared by supporters of Ron DeSantis’ US presidential campaign
Cillian Murphy and makers of Peaky Blinders ‘disapprove’ of clips in US campaign video

Cillian Murphy, as Tommy Shelby, on the set of series five of Peaky Blinders.

Thu, 06 Jul, 2023 - 12:58
Mike Bedigan, PA Los Angeles Correspondent

The makers of Peaky Blinders say they “strongly disapprove” of the use of clips from the hit BBC show in a video shared by supporters of Ron DeSantis’ US presidential campaign.

A statement put out on behalf of creator Steven Knight, star Cillian Murphy and the show’s production companies said the footage used was obtained “without permission or official licence”.

The Florida governor is in the running to become the Republican candidate for the 2024 US presidential election.

The video, posted by a Twitter account named DeSantis War Room, seems to criticise rival Republican candidate Donald Trump’s stance on LGBTQ+ issues.

It features clips of films including American Psycho, Troy and The Wolf of Wall Street, as well as clips of Tommy Shelby from Peaky Blinders.

“On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders… we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby’s character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis’ campaign was obtained without permission or official licence,” a statement posted to the Peaky Blinders account said.

“We do not support nor endorse the video’s narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner.”

Read More

Matthew Modine: 'Cillian Murphy is a sweetheart - so kind and soft-spoken'

More in this section

Relatives mark 85th anniversary of British exit from Spike Island Relatives mark 85th anniversary of British exit from Spike Island
Cara Darmody tells Taoiseach  to fix 'disability discrimination' Cara Darmody tells Taoiseach  to fix 'disability discrimination'
Decision due on planning permission for Cork's Marina Market Decision due on planning permission for Cork's Marina Market
PeakyBlindersPlace: UK
<p>Planning and design work for the €1bn Cork light rail system has already cost over €1.8m to date.</p>

'Bitter blow' as route announcement for Cork Luas delayed again

READ NOW

Latest

logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd