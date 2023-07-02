East Cork: Anger boils over as people still have to buy bottled water due to unsafe supply

People served by a stricken water supply system in East Cork have spent hundreds of thousands of euro on bottled water due to almost constant boil water notices — and it looks likely they’ll have to continue digging deeper into pockets until at least 2026.
The utility had hoped to have the new system operational by the end of 2025. The best-case scenario now is 2026.
The pub trade is suffering as it is and he doesn’t need the hassle of a boil water notice almost constantly hanging over his head.
“The water presented to us isn’t fit for purpose. I had to get a water treatment system installed in the bar and it cost me thousands of euro.
“On the one hand we get the HSE doing hygiene inspections [in pubs] but, on the other hand, Uisce Éireann is giving us water not fit for purpose,” he said.
Sean said that, over the years, when he’s had issues with the supply he’s had to contact a call centre.
“You seem to get on to somebody in India. They’re very nice and try to help. But trying to explain an issue in Ballycotton to somebody in an Indian call centre isn’t easy,” he said.
The issue has been repeatedly debated at municipal and full county council meetings in the past few years and, more recently, was highlighted in the Dáil by Fine Gael Cork East TD David Stanton.
Mr Stanton urged the relevant minister for state, Malcolm Noonan, to ask Uisce Éireann about potential compensation for the thousands of customers on the supply scheme.
Mr Stanton, who lives in Midleton, said the water supply issue is causing people to buy in bottled water, or boil what comes out of the tap.
He said that, considering the increases in electricity prices, it is a further burden on some people who are already struggling financially.
Mr Noonan said he would ask the utility about potential compensation and said he accepted almost 10,000 people have been badly affected and put out by having to buy bottled water daily.
“It’s difficult when people have young babies and use baby formula,” Mr Noonan said. “ It’s a huge inconvenience. We all want to see this notice lifted without undue delay but only when the HSE and EPA have confirm the water supply is safe can we do so. I take on board the points the deputy made and will convey them to the minister for housing and, in due course, to Uisce Éireann.”
However, since then there has been ‘radio silence’ on the issue and Mr Stanton readily admitted to the Irish Examiner that “it’s not looking like it [compensation] is going to happen”.
“Householders have to spend between €1.39 and €1.49 on 5l of water from their local supermarkets,” Mr Stanton said.
Mr Stanton and county councillors had previously called on numerous occasions for the project to be fast-tracked by the utility, especially considering the number of people impacted and the length of time it has been going on.