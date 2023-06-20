Planning permissions being refused in North Cork due to lack of water treatment upgrade 

Developers are being refused planning permission in the middle of a housing crisis in a town and four villages in North Cork because Uisce Éireann is not tackling the urgent need to upgrade wastewater treatment systems which are at capacity.

Councillors representing the North Cork region (Northern Division) said they were concerned school pupil numbers were beginning to fall in the five areas and that developers who had signalled they want to build there are being refused because the current systems are at capacity.

The issue was raised by Fianna Fáil councillor Frank O’Flynn, who said Mitchelstown, Glanworth, Kilbehenny, Conna and Glenville are stagnating as a result as developers cannot get permission for badly needed housing in these areas.

Some work was done to increase capacity at the Mitchelstown plant, but it is now at full capacity again.

Fianna Fáil councillor Deirdre O’Brien said she knew of developers whose planning permissions had expired in Mitchelstown because of the delays in getting a new treatment plant and more recent applications have been refused because of the situation.

Fine Gael councillor Kay Dawson said: "My blood pressure goes up with the mere mention of Uisce Éireann. I want to see the problems solved. We need action now.”

Her party colleague Noel McCarthy said the situation was causing frustration for those people currently on the housing waiting list.

“It’s the death knell for rural Ireland as far as I'm concerned, as school numbers are falling as a result,” maintained Fianna Fáil councillor William O’Leary.

The chairman of the Northern Division, Fianna Fáil councillor Bernard Moynihan said Uisce Éireann should address councillors at least every six months on what plans it has to deal with such issues and he cannot understand why it will not do this.

Fine Gael councillor Liam Madden pointed out that Uisce Éireann had promised to improve its communications but as far as he could see, that had not happened.

The council’s acting assistant chief executive Niall Healy said Uisce Éireann was a separate statutory entity and its officials cannot be forced to address councillors.

However, Mr Healy said he could see the level of frustration being expressed by the councillors.

He said he would contact county engineer Kevin Morey to let Uisce Éireann know about the councillors’ unease.

Ms O’Brien was told Úisce Éireann is to upgrade the Gortnaskehy Water Scheme (near Mitchelstown) but work is not expected to progress on the ground until 2025.

She said this was not good enough as there had been numerous breaks in the old mains along it and water tankers had to be brought in on several occasions when this happened.

“The timeframe is too long, it needs to be brought forward,” Mr McCarthy said.