Plans lodged for 1,325 homes in Cork City's largest ever housing development

Plans have been formally lodged for Cork City’s largest-ever housing project, to be located in the south docklands area.

Ranging from two to 14 storeys in height, the plans were lodged under the large-scale residential development scheme and will see the construction of 1,325 homes, including apartments and duplexes across 10 buildings.

If approved, it will include 658 one-bed homes, 465 two-bed homes, and 202 three-bed homes.

O’Callaghan Properties seek 10-year permission for Cork's largest ever housing scheme on the 32-acre Gouldings site behind the quays and off Centre Park Rd.

It would also include a two-storey creche, four cafes/restaurants along with outdoor seating areas, a convenience store licenced for the sale of alcohol, five retail units, and four offices.

The application is formally lodged under Leeside Quays Limited, a subsidiary of O’Callaghan Properties, and the development is likely to be worth in excess of €600m.

The Irish Examiner reported earlier this month that the planning application would soon be lodged. At the time, the company’s managing director Brian O’Callaghan said thousands of jobs have been created in Cork’s docklands and it was imperative that residential development runs parallel with this.

He said the project will be “an exemplar” for the 15-minute city as it will be highly sustainable and served by efficient public transport.

The site is one of the largest in single ownership in Cork’s future planned docks, north and south, after the Marina Commercial Park, while masterplans are also being drafted for extensive Port of Cork lands on the north quays at Tivoli.

Cork Chamber chief executive Conor Healy has stressed that any stumbling blocks to development in the city must be removed to ensure such projects are delivered.

Cork City Council has set a date of August 17 for its decision on the application.