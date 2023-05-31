First apartments slated for Cork city quays by OCP after objection withdrawn

EVOLVING Government policy and financial incentives are bringing apartment delivery to the point of viability for construction, with work finally set to start on the first significant residential development on Cork City’s docklands in 2024.
“Housing policy has been evolving to take account of commercial realities and Government initiatives are beginning to have a significant, positive impact on the residential market,” said O’Callaghan Properties (OCP) managing director Brian O’Callaghan.
He pointed to the Croí Cónaithe Cities Scheme, with grants for owner-occupiers, as well as grants for approved housing bodies (AHBs), worth €150,000 per unit, as helping to close the gap on financial viability for developers.
Mr O’Callaghan yesterday announced OCP would commence phase one delivery of apartments on Cork’s south docks, on Kennedy Quay, after a third-party objection to a mixed-used €350m project by the Odlums Mills was withdrawn by Southern Milling, which produces animal feeds on an adjacent site.
OCP last year delivered 88 apartments under the cost-rental model with AHB Clúid to complete a private scheme at Cork’s Lancaster Gate.
While welcoming the Croí Cónaithe Cities Scheme grant of up to €144,000 — available to owner-occupiers of apartments — Mr O’Callaghan said “however, the restriction to owner-occupiers will limit the effectiveness of the policy overall and negatively impact on the expansion of housing supply. A tweaking of this policy could yield dividends in terms of housing turnover and provision.