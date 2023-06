Tributes as woman who died rescuing son from sea in East Cork is named locally

Tributes have been paid to mother of two Joanna Wisniowśka who died on Sunday after attempting to rescue her son after he got into difficulty swimming off Ballycroneen Beach in East Cork.

Ms Wisniowśka, who was a native of Strzyzow in Poland, rushed into the sea in a bid to help her son, 10, shortly before 1pm. The boy managed to make his way on to rocks on the shore.

However, Ms Wisniowśka experienced difficulty in the water and was taken from the sea by the RNLI. She was transferred to Cork University Hospital where she died on Sunday afternoon.

Cork East Sinn Féin TD Pat Buckley described Ms Wisniowśka, her partner Maciej and their children Stanislaw and Zofia as being “deeply rooted in the community”.

"The family are fully integrated into the town. I think they even have an Irish nickname. It is a pure and utter tragedy," Mr Buckley said.

He added that going to try and save your child "is your first reaction as a parent. Your first reaction is to defend."

"[Stanislaw] was rowing yesterday morning with East Ferry [Rowing Club] in a regatta. Ballycroneen is a beautiful beach but there can be riptides there.”

Mr Buckley said every effort would be made to assist the grieving family in the coming days.

The rowing family and the rowing community is huge and people will do everything they can for them."

East Ferry Rowing Club paid an online tribute to Ms Wisniowśka in which they said that they were shocked and saddened by her sudden and tragic passing.

"We would like to extend our deepest condolences to Maciej, her partner, Stanisław, her son, Zofia, her daughter and all extended family and friends," the statement read.

"Maciej and Stanisław are both rowers with East Ferry Rowing Club.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by [Sunday's] tragic news. May Joanna Rest in Peace.”

In a Facebook post, the RNLI said the lifeboat crew from Ballycotton, along with their colleagues in Crosshaven Lifeboat Station were requested to launch on Sunday by Valentia Coast Guard.

"Local coast guard units from Ballycotton and Guileen located one of the swimmers on the rocks who was winched to safety by the crew of Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 117. The second casualty was rescued from the water in a joint operation by both lifeboat crews and transferred into the care of waiting emergency services.

"Sadly, we learned later that the woman we rescued did not recover. We wish to extend our deepest sympathies to their family and friends and our thoughts are with the young child who was brought to safety.

"We also wish to acknowledge the incredible work of our colleagues in the other agencies who worked tirelessly, to try and save a life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

Ms Wisniowśka was a certified massage therapist who previously ran her own mobile massage business. She also worked in the spa at the Castlemartyr Resort in East Cork where she was known to be a hard worker who was well liked by her colleagues.

The family had lived in Cloyne for several years. Funeral arrangements will be announced in the coming days.