Woman dies after incident at East Cork beach

A woman in her 30s has died following an incident at an East Cork beach on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at Ballycroneen Beach near Cloyne, Co Cork, shortly before 1pm.

The woman in her 30s was airlifted by a Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital with critical injuries. She has since died, gardaí confirmed this afternoon. A young boy was also rescued from the rocks by the Coast Guard helicopter, and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. "Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said.