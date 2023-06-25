Woman dies after incident at East Cork beach

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at Ballycroneen Beach near Cloyne, Co Cork, shortly before 1pm
Woman dies after incident at East Cork beach

The woman in her 30s was airlifted by Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital but gardaí have since confirmed that she has died. Picture: John Hennessy

Sun, 25 Jun, 2023 - 17:04
Imasha Costa

A woman in her 30s has died following an incident at an East Cork beach on Sunday afternoon.

Gardaí were alerted to the incident at Ballycroneen Beach near Cloyne, Co Cork, shortly before 1pm. 

The woman in her 30s was airlifted by a Coast Guard Helicopter to Cork University Hospital with critical injuries. She has since died, gardaí confirmed this afternoon.

A young boy was also rescued from the rocks by the Coast Guard helicopter, and is believed to have non-life threatening injuries. 

"Investigations are ongoing," a garda spokesperson said. 

