Motorists travelling through Dunkettle Interchange advised to allow for extra time this weekend

Cork City Council says the N25 westbound diverge to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout will be temporarily closed from 9pm Friday
The council also said that the lane configuration at the eastern side of the Dunkettle Roundabout was altered earlier this week. Picture: Gerard McCarthy

Fri, 23 Jun, 2023 - 17:33
Steven Heaney

Motorists travelling through Cork's Dunkettle have been advised to allow additional time for their journeys if travelling at peak times this weekend amid ongoing construction works in the area. 

Cork City Council says the N25 westbound diverge to the Dunkettle Interchange Roundabout will be temporarily closed from 9pm on Friday to midday on Sunday to facilitate the completion of a tie-in from Link M to the N25 Westbound.

Instead, motorists travelling on the N25 Westbound who wish to access the Jack Lynch Tunnel should take the R623 route through Little Island. 

"The tie-in works will be progressed on a 24-hour basis and the works are being carried out under weekend working in order to minimise disruption to traffic," a council spokesperson said. 

In an update on Friday, the council also said that the lane configuration at the eastern side of the Dunkettle Roundabout was altered earlier this week, as work continues on the area which will eventually become traffic lanes for Link D and Link F to the N40 (picture below):

Via: Dunkettle.ie/TII

The council also said work is ongoing Structures ST03 and ST04 — structures south of the N25 that will carry link roads that will connect Little Island with the tunnel, with the city and with the M8.

You can watch a video update of work on the Dunkettle Interchange below:

Meanwhile, a stop/go system remains in place from 9.30am to 4pm on weekdays and from 7.30am to 1pm on Saturdays to facilitate resurfacing works, footpath improvement works, and public lighting installation along the L2998.

traffic
