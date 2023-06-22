Coroner issues stark warning about binge-drinking following Cork man's death 

A coroner has issued a stark warning about the dangers of binge-drinking following the death of a young Cork man who consumed a cocktail of alcohol during a cards and shots game.

Coroner Philip Comyn described the death of the 19-year-old from North Cork as “an unfortunate and terrible tragedy” which served to underline the deadly health impacts and potentially fatal risks associated with binge-drinking, especially in young people.

“It is important that the dangers of binge-drinking are highlighted," he said.

People don't realise the effect it can have and how tragedies such as this [can happen] or how prolonged damage can be caused to your health, particularly your heart, liver and brain.”

Mr Comyn said as part of his preparation for the inquest, he found data which shows Ireland now has the second highest level of binge-drinkers in the world, behind Australia.

"It is a problem that seems to be increasing and something that people should be made aware of and the consequences of it,” he said.

The inquest at Cork City Coroner’s Court was told the young man, who was not a regular drinker, was socialising with friends in a local sports club on the evening of September 12, 2022, where he had about three pints of stout.

The group went to a nearby McDonalds for food, and then went to a friend’s house where they began drinking vodka cocktails.

Drinking game

The inquest was told the young man drank a few of these, before they started playing 21, a card-based drinking game that involved a player drinking a shot of vodka or beer if they 'went bust'.

He consumed several shots of baby Guinness, whiskey, and vodka apple sours.

By the early hours of September 13, he was "very drunk" and one of his friends decided he should not be made to drink anymore.

He fell asleep, and was helped to a bed in a spare room where one of his friends stayed to monitor him, even though they were not concerned for him, and noticed he was sweating and snoring loudly.

But the alarm was raised at about 6.30am when he stopped snoring and a frothy substance was spotted around his mouth and he could not be roused.

He was brought first to a local hospital and then to Cork University Hospital (CUH).

But the inquest was told he had suffered cardiac respiratory arrest which starved the brain of oxygen, causing brain injury, and he was pronounced dead in CUH on September 16.

Assistant state pathologist Dr Margot Bolster said the snoring was a sign that he had lapsed into a coma.

She said blood samples showed he had a blood-alcohol level of 275mg but it was probably about 300mg at the time he was put to bed, and is usually fatal at around 400mg.

Binge-drinking is over 80mg but levels over 300mg depress the central nervous system, which controls breathing, she said.

Cardiac arrest

She said the excess alcohol had caused respiratory arrest and cardiac arrest and she assured his distressed family he would not have suffered.

Mr Comyn returned a verdict of death by misadventure and commended the young man’s family for consenting to organ donation.

The inquest was told the lives of five people have been transformed or saved as a result.

Mr Comyn also praised the young man's pals for doing everything they could to help their friend when they realised the emergency.

Poignantly, the inquest heard two female friends lit a candle in a nearby church for him as he was being rushed to hospital.

Dr Bolster defined binge-drinking as drinking a lot — five units for a man, four for a woman — in a short space of time or in a single drinking session, and described it as “very dangerous”, with warnings it could have severe health impacts, particularly in young people, and especially in those who do not drink regularly or heavily.

She said the body can only process about 15mg of alcohol per hour and anything above that impacts on the heart, liver and brain, where the white matter, particularly in young people, is at extreme risk of damage.

She also told Mr Comyn that doctors here have begun to notice a condition called "holiday heart" where people drank so much during foreign holidays that they developed cardiac arrhythmia — an irregular heartbeat.