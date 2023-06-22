'Absolutely devastated' Rob Heffernan to depart Red FM 

Racewalking legend turned broadcaster Rob Heffernan has confirmed his departure from Cork’s Red FM’s breakfast show in a few months, saying he is "absolutely devastated" to be leaving.

One of his co-hosts, Laura O’Mahony, has also confirmed that she will not be part of the show when Keith Cunningham (KC), returns from rival station Cork’s 96fm to host the new breakfast show.

They both confirmed their departures in on air statements during this morning’s show, which they co-present with Ciara Revins.

It was their first time commenting on the news of KC’s return to RedFM, first reported by the Irish Examiner last week.

KC left Red FM in 2017 and has since been hosting KC and Ross in the Morning with Ross Browne on 96FM.

Mr Heffernan, a former world champion racewalker and Olympic and European medallist, was off air last week when the news broke.

But he broke his silence on Thursday and said he wanted to address the issue.

He joined the Red FM breakfast show in February 2022 and said at the time: “This is a whole new challenge for me but as I’ve proven throughout my career I’m certainly up for a challenge. I can’t wait to get going.”

But this morning, he said the station’s new owners, Bauer Media, want to take the show in a different direction.

And he said he was “absolutely devastated” to learn that he would no longer be part of the show.

“But that’s life. I went to five Olympics and I went through so many disappointments in sport and I was, I was absolutely devastated, because the journey that we’ve been has been absolutely incredible,” he said.

“I’m a massively proud Cork man and to be on the airwaves in Cork every day and to be connecting with Cork people I genuinely loved it and the show grew.

“We’ve the biggest listenership since 2019.” He also said he came to work every morning in great form.

He thanked people for their many messages of support over the last few days.

Ms O’Mahony, who is expecting a baby, also confirmed that she will not be part of show once KC takes over and is due to finish on air in a few weeks.

While it has not yet been confirmed, Ms Revins is expected to remain on as a co-presenter with KC.

Last November, it was announced that Bauer Media Audio — the owner of Newstalk and TodayFM — had entered a deal to acquire RedFM.