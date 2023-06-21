'Is aoibheann liom mo thír álainn seo': Owner of Cork's Izz Café celebrates citizenship

The owner of a popular Cork City cafe has thanked people for their support after becoming an Irish citizen.

Izzeddeen Akarajeh, who owns Izz Café with his wife, Eman, is from Palestine.

At a ceremony on Tuesday, Mr Akarajeh officially became an Irish citizen alongside almost 4,000 other people.

He described it as a dream come true and thanked those who have supported him over the years.

"It's with incredible pride that I can announce today I became an Irish citizen," he wrote on Twitter alongside a photo of himself at the ceremony, where he wore two badges on his lapel, a Palestinian flag and an Irish flag.

It’s with incredible pride that I can announce today I became an Irish citizen. This has been dream through direct provision, farmers market days & the pandemic. Irelands love for Palestine makes me so proud to be considered both. Is aoibheann liom mo thír álainn seo 🇮🇪 ❤️ 🇵🇸 pic.twitter.com/bpZtVab0cN — Izz Cafe (@IzzCafe) June 20, 2023

"This has been a dream through direct provision, farmers market days and the pandemic.

"Ireland's love for Palestine makes me so proud to be considered both. Thank you for the incredible support along the way."

Mr Akarajeh and his wife came to Ireland seeking asylum with their four children and first began selling their food at Mahon Point Farmers Market. Picture: Larry Cummins

He also included a cúpla focal saying: "Is aoibheann liom mo thír álainn seo".

Mr Akarajeh and his wife came to Ireland seeking asylum with their four children and first began selling their food at Mahon Point Farmers Market.

They opened the doors of Izz Café in May 2019 and it has become hugely popular with the people of Cork.

In 2020, Izz Café was named as the Best Cafe at the Cork Business Association Awards and the couple was awarded the Cork persons of the month award that September.

Almost 4,000 people from all over the world were at Tuesday's ceremony is Killarney.

Of the new citizens, the largest number are from:

Britain (410);

Poland (331);

India (321);

Romania (279);

Pakistan (202);

Brazil (201).

Some 177 of the new Irish citizens this week are from Nigeria, 136 are from the Syrian Arab Republic, and 126 are from the Philippines.

A total of 161,000 people from 180 countries have received citizenship since 2011.

There were cheers and hugs as the new citizens were confirmed on Tuesday, with the playing of the national anthem.

The events were also welcomed in Killarney, with many of the new citizens planning holidays and short breaks around the event.