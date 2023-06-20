Innishannon gears up for Gardens and Galleries Festival

The village of Innishannon is gearing up for a special festival which will let the public view 12 beautiful gardens and six art studios in the area.

The Innishannon Gardens and Galleries Festival will take place on the weekend of June 22/23 and is likely to prove a huge attraction.

Festival spokeswoman Alice Taylor said it would get under way on June 22 at the local Parish Hall, where visitors pay just €10 to collect a ticket and map for all the venues and then either board one of the free buses provided by Jack McNulty of Local Link and be chauffeured around or do the driving yourself.

“If your choice is to drive yourself there will be a local person at the Parish Hall to assist and advise with directions. On the bus, you can relax and chat with other garden and art lovers while being driven by the affable Billy or Willie, whose aim is to help you enjoy this experience,” Ms Taylor said.

The variety of gardens on view this year ranges from the extensive Cor Castle Garden to small village street gardens.

“The castle with its beautiful wildflower meadows, flowing lawns and impressive glass houses is any gardener's dream and further down the river the Old Riverbank Hotel, now converted into a scenic riverside home, has developed its extensive gardens into a pastoral paradise. And this scenic location will also host an art exhibition,” she said.

Beside the Parish Hall is the ‘Bee Garden’. planted especially for their ‘buzzing pleasure’, and just around the corner from the Parish Hall is the McCarthy Garden, comparable to Monty Don’s Long Meadow, which last year caused many to catch their breath at its perfection.

Gardens and Galleries Festival spokeswoman Alice Taylor in her garden in Innishannon. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

“Along the street are two gardens tucked away behind village houses and then behind the arches of ‘The Lawn’ the communal gardens show what can be done when residents garden together. Up the hill, we have John’s flowing farm garden with the ‘Quirky Kitchen’ attached and then further north is Gerard’s grow-your-own garden.

"And around the corner, the Kilduff and Manning gardens open for the first time, displaying the magic that can happen when a nature and wood lover come together. On your way back to the village the Mary French gallery and garden combination give a double viewing,” Ms Taylor said.

“But if at first you just want to have a potter around the village, begin at the Parish Hall which will engage you with many paintings and crafts. Along the street, ‘The Found Out’ cafe and ‘Rohu’s Country Market’ will have exhibitions.

"Later Jimmy McCarty will entertain with his large selection of records played on his old gramophone. At the back of Barrett’s pub will be a Jerry Larkin art exhibition, a woodcraft display, a plant sale, musical recitals and on Sunday evening a performance by the Bandon Brass and Reid Band,” she added.

Over the weekend, the forecourt of Southern Motors car sales will host a mini vintage vehicle show.

On both days at 11am and 2pm, beginning from the Old Graveyard, there will be a history walk of the village and also a Wood Walk in Dromkeen at 2pm on both days.