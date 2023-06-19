'Manholes were blown out of the ground': Tralee deluge thought to be once in 250-year event

The people of Tralee are still taking stock of the damage caused by last Saturday's unprecedented flooding.

Most businesses were able to reopen their doors today and more look set to open tomorrow. A small number, however, have sustained damage following the torrential rain at the weekend.

The town’s main Dunnes Stores at North Circular Store was among those hit the worst suffering roof damage.

The heavy rain lasted only 45-50 minutes but left the town flooded.

"People are using words like biblical, unprecedented. This was an absolutely freak event," said Mayor of Tralee, Councillor Mikey Sheehy.

Speaking on Kerry Today, he said that when the rainstorm began the area was surrounded by thick, dark, thundery clouds and during the rain the wind totally dropped.

"I really haven't experienced anything like it," said Mr Sheehy, adding that the level of thunder and lightning was off the charts.

The rain on Saturday caused significant flooding to the town and many shops closed. Picture: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

The mayor's thoughts have been echoed by the people of Tralee with people agreeing that they have never seen or experienced that level of rainfall in the area before.

"It was so heavy in parts that there were actually manholes that were blown out of the ground by the pressure and volume of water flowing through the pipes and gullies. It damaged the roads. It really was phenomenal," Mr Sheehy said.

Low-lying Tralee, which is at the confluence of a number of rivers on their way to the bay, is accustomed to flooding but historically this relates to tidal and winter floods.

It is extremely rare for floods to occur after one short rainfall, it is usually following prolonged rain and often in the winter months when shores etc can be clogged with leaves.

The aftermath of the deluge has caused many to question the town's preparedness.

However, Saturday's events are not something that anyone could have planned for, said Mr Sheehy.

"The sheer volume of water that fell couldn't be dealt with," he said.

Acting director of planning, environment, and emergency management with Kerry County Council, Paul Neary, hailed the response from emergency and council workers as well as the community, and agreed with Mr Sheehy.

"To cater for an event like Saturday you would need an absolutely phenomenal network," said Mr Neary, also speaking to Radio Kerry.

"That said, there are parts of Tralee network that need to be improved."

Preliminary figures indicate that 30mm of rain fell in Tralee in the space of one hour.

If correct, Mr Neary said that Saturday would be a once in 250-year event.