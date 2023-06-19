Woman dies after car collides with ditch in Co Clare

A woman has died after a car she was travelling in collided with a ditch in Co Clare on Sunday evening.

Gardaí attended the collision scene on the R483 in Ballinagun, near Kilrush at around 9:20pm.

The woman, who was in her 70s, was the rear-seat passenger and was fatally injured during the incident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene and taken to University Hospital Limerick for a post-mortem examination.

The road remains closed on Monday morning for a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí in Kilrush are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

"Any road users who were travelling in the area of Ballinagun and Cree, Co. Clare yesterday evening between 8.45pm and 9.45pm and who may have camera footage (including dash cam), is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí," a garda spokeperson said.

"Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065 908 0550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station."