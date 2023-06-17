Man killed, man, woman, and teenager injured in two-car crash in Kerry

A man has been killed a two-car collision in Kerry this afternoon.

The crash happened which happened on the R552 in Ballylongford at around 4pm.

The driver of one of the cars, who was alone in the vehicle at the time, suffered fatal injuries in the accident.

The three occupants of the second car have been taken to hospital for treatment for their injuries. A man and woman have been taken University Hospital Kerry, while a female teenager has been taken to Cork University Hospital.

The scene where the collision took place remains preserved this evening to allow for a technical examination. Local diversions have been put place.

"Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them,” a garda spokesperson said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage, including dash-cam, has been asked to contact gardaí at Listowel Garda Station on 068 50820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station, quoting reference PR19809/2023.