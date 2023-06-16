Kerry town aims to set world record with largest gathering of 'Dollys'

Preparations are well under way ahead of Listowel’s Dolly Day event, as the Kerry town prepares to set the world record for the largest gathering of people “wearing a full head to-toe Dolly Parton costume" next weekend.

With attendees expected from all corners of the country, the North Kerry town is set to be awash with cowboy boots and blonde wigs in celebration of the country music icon.

Members of the Dolly Day committee at the launch in Listowel Picture: Landy Photography

With more than 800 tickets already sold, committee chairperson Cora O’Brien is encouraging those thinking of going to the event to sign up as soon as possible.

The literary town looks to be well on its way to setting the world record for the highest number of people dressed as Dolly Parton, once all participants are “instantly recognisable” on the day.

Those in the Listowel area can now register and collect their wigs in Finesse Bridal wear, which opens between 10:30am until 5pm, from Tuesday to Saturday.

Attendees are asked to sport a Dolly-esque costume.

“Everyone has a pair of jeans at home, most people have a white shirt at home, that's the easiest costume of them all,” Ms O’Brien explained.

You're going to be instantly recognisable as Dolly Parton with the wig, and then the more that you add to make yourself look more like her, that's what's going to make the record.”

The event has already garnered national attention, reaching Ms Parton’s own doorstep, with Dollywood manager Eugene Naughton expected to visit Listowel.

Ms O’ Brien showed her gratitude for this gesture, saying: “the people of Kerry will be eternally grateful to Eugene for his commitment to helping those with cancer.”

The country singer has also offered one lucky fan the chance of winning two nights' accommodation worth a whopping $10,000 in her personal tour bus, based in Dollywood's Dreamworld Resort in Tennessee.

The coveted prize will be awarded to the highest bidder in an auction hosted by Philip Sheppard of Sheppard’s Irish Auction House, which has kindly agreed to hold an auction free of charge on June 27, in aid of the two Kerry charities.

Not only is it just a tour bus, but the vehicle also holds a special place in the singer’s heart, which she had customised to represent her life on the road.

“I have homes all over the United States, but my favourite place is the bus,” Dolly once said.

The package also includes a private dining experience, tickets to Dolly’s Pigeon Forge dinner shows and Dollywood theme park, complete with a selection of Dolly-approved merchandise.

“It's an amazing package, the right to stay on Dolly’s bus where she toured and wrote for some time. It's just fantastic,” Ms O'Brien added.

The chosen charities are Kerry Hospice and the Comfort for Chemo Kerry initiative, both of which work to help cancer patients within the county.

Touching on her personal experience with Kerry Hospice, Ms O’Brien said: “I've had experiences with the hospice, both my mother-in-law and father-in-law passed away under the care of the hospice and more recently my brother passed away on Christmas Day in the actual hospice and the help and the support that they gave was just absolutely fantastic.

“I couldn't praise Dr [Patricia] Sheehan and the whole team back there highly enough and other members on the committee have also had their own journeys and scares with cancer as well as losing loved ones as well to the disease."

Committee member Damien O'Mahony at the launch of Dolly Day Picture: Landy Photo

Reflecting on their chosen charities, Ms O'Brien said: “We've had very young children also in the community sadly pass away and sadly go through treatment and continue to go through treatment, so I think that's why we've picked both our charities.

"I suppose even though we're doing it for the charities, which is quite serious, and sad, we also want to be able to create fun and have a fun event for a couple of hours on a Saturday evening and that's what life is all about, isn't it?

“You have to take the good with the bad, if people can have joy and we can have fun for a couple of hours... then that's what we're all about and I think it will be a really fun event,” she added.

Doors open at 4pm on Saturday 24, with last entry at 6pm before the count kicks off at 6:30pm.

Tickets cost €30 and are available on Eventbrite.