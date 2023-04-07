DollyDay: Kerry town working beyond the 9-5 to raise funds for cancer charities

“You always think ‘no, it won't happen to me, I don’t drink, I live a healthy enough lifestyle, I’m very active' and then bang — there it is right in front of you.”

These are the words of Tralee Garda Mary Gardiner as she reflects on her battle with breast cancer, following her shock diagnosis in January 2022.

An avid basketball player, Ms Gardiner describes her diagnosis as a “bolt from the blue”.

She noticed her body was unusually sore following a basketball game.

“I’d often get belts and bangs and I wouldn’t take a tack of notice — but this was different, there was something niggling at me.”

Following advice from her husband to seek a medical opinion, doctors discovered a 7½ cm tumour, leaving Mary with an “aggressive” cancer diagnosis.

Remaining positive about the situation, she maintained the mantra of ‘this will be beaten’ throughout her journey, as she overcame a mastectomy, chemo, radiotherapy and finally, immunotherapy, leaving her cancer-free in February 2023, over a year on from her initial diagnosis.

'DollyDay'

Ms Gardiner, alongside hundreds of other cancer survivors and supporters alike, will be flocking to Listowel on June 24, as they prepare to break the world record for the largest gathering of people “wearing a full head to-toe Dolly Parton costume" in aid of two deserving cancer charities in Kerry.

The event, coined ‘DollyDay’, held in aid of the Kerry Hospice and the Comfort for Chemo Kerry initiative, promises to be an exciting one.

This world record attempt is not the first for the North Kerry town, which currently holds the record for the largest gathering of people dressed in nun costumes, which was completed back in 2012, with the help of the same committee.

The ‘Nunday’ event saw a total of 1,436 people partake in the dress-up challenge, which smashed the previous record held of 250 people.

Listowel committee member Liz Horgan spoke of the “unbelievable response” to the event so far, garnering nationwide attention in the lead-up to its launch on Thursday.

Following the Listowel St Patrick’s Day parade, where members of the committee got into costume as they paraded through the streets, many said they “couldn’t wait” for the real event. Committee spokesperson Liz Horgan said:

“The St Patrick's Day parade gave them a taste of the craic they could have. The minute you put the wig on and boobs on you transform people straight away and they get into that ‘fun mode’.”

Everybody has been touched by cancer and everybody in our committee has lost loved ones. We are doing this as a way to remember those close to us who have passed away, and to support those going through treatment.

Why Dolly Parton of all people?

The answer is simple: "Who does not love Dolly?", Ms Gardiner said.

"We all know Dolly Parton, she is famous for her music but also famous for something else," she added.

As the people of Listowel congregate to highlight Dolly's assets, it is an important reminder for people to become more breast-aware.

Each year in Ireland, almost 3,400 women and approximately 30 men are diagnosed with breast cancer and so regular checking is vital for early detection and prevention.

DollyDay will be held on June 24, in the Frank Sheehy Park (Emmets GAA pitch) with tickets currently available via Eventbrite.

Tickets cost €30 and include the official DollyDay wig, which must be worn on the day.

More information can be found on Facebook: Dollyday; Instragram: @Dollydayky; and on Eventbrite.