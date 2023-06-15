Prison service apologises for failure to consult with Cork residents on security fence

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) has apologised to residents living next to Cork Prison for not consulting with them on plans for the installation of a large security fence alongside their homes designed to prevent drug 'throw-overs'.

The service said it engaged with Cork City Council on the project, as required under the planning regulations, but confirmed that the fence is exempt from planning under Part 9 of the Planning and Development Regulations 2001-2023. But it acknowledged that there was no consultation with local residents, “as would be the norm for such developments”.

“It is the case that the development progressed during the period of the departure of the former prison governor and the appointment of the current governor,” the IPS said in a statement to the Irish Examiner. “The new governor has written to local residents to apologise for this omission.

“The IPS makes every effort to ensure in so far as possible that the operation of any prison does not negatively impact on the residents of the surrounding areas.

“The service engaged in comprehensive community engagement with regard to the construction of the current prison in Cork and accepts that community engagement and information should have been carried out as part of this project. The service would again like to apologise for this omission.”

The IPS was responding to criticism from residents of two housing estates in the Glen who have branded the fence “a monstrosity”. They have also warned that it won’t prevent people from trespassing in their gardens and using the area as a launching point for contraband into the prison.

The IPS confirmed that the fence, which is being installed on the eastern curtilage of Cork Prison, is designed to push away from the main prison wall the launch point from which contraband can be thrown into the prison, with the intention of making nearby gardens safer.

The fencing is an IPS prison standard 5.2m security fencing, comprising a 2.5m high solid metal panel, on top of which sits wire mesh through which light can pass. The structure is supported by posts which are approximately 2.65m apart.

The IPS said the fence will also help prevent access to a secure corridor of IPS land between the prison and local homes to prevent illegal dumping. It also confirmed that it plans to extend this security measure to the northern perimeter of the prison following completion of the current works later this month.

But residents of Brandon Court and Brandon Crescent, who live in the shadow of the eastern prison wall, said people will still be able to access their gardens, and that anyone with a good throw will still be able to launch contraband from their gardens, over the new fence and the existing prison wall, into the prison.

The IPS said it continues to engage with gardaí to prevent contraband entering prisons. "This issue of members of the public using private property to project contraband into a prison is a criminal offence and should be reported to An Garda Síochána," it said.

The service said it does not record specific statistics on 'throw-overs' which are included in drug seizure figures, and it does not comment on the methods used to smuggle contraband into prisons "for operational and security reasons".