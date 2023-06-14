Flooding and power outages possible as thunderstorm warning hits Munster

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow thunderstorm and rain warning for seven counties.

The warning, which came into effect at 1pm, will impact counties Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway and Mayo.

Localised slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail is predicted in the most intense storms.

Met Éireann has warned that flooding may be possible, travelling conditions will be difficult and power outages may occur.

The warning is in place until 9pm this evening. Highest temperatures of 22C to 27C.

Beyond the warning, tonight will be mild and muggy. Temperatures aren't expected to drop below 11C to 15C.

Any lingering showers in the west and southwest will die out early on, leaving a mostly dry night with clear spells.

Tomorrow morning will be dry with hazy sunshine in the north and east, cloudier in the south and west with the chance of some patchy rain or drizzle.

Scattered heavy showers will develop through the midlands and northwest through the afternoon and evening with thunderstorms and spot flooding possible.

Highest temperatures of 22C to 26C expected, though sea breezes will keep coastal areas cooler.

According to the forecaster, overall the weather "staying warm but unsettled with frequent and widespread showers, turning heavy at times with thunderstorms possible."