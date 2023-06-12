Cobh: Council draws up plan for 1,300 homes and new railway station on 57 hectare site

Cork County Council is drawing up plans to use land it owns in Cobh, Co Cork, to build 1,366 housing units, which will likely lead to the creation of a new train station and upgrade of local roads and a historic bridge.

The local authority is developing a plan to provide the infrastructure needed to open up 57 hectares of land at Newtown, north of the town, for future development.

Michael Lynch, the council’s director of planning, said significant investment will be needed for the project and it will require financial aid from government departments and state agencies.

He told councillors that, to open the landbank, the bridge at Belvelly near Fota Wildlife Park will need to be upgraded. He also said it would require the development of a new train station on the Cobh-Cork rail line at Ballynoe, which Irish Rail has previously identified as a priority under its plans for the metropolitan rail network.

The historic bridge at Belvelly would have to be upgraded to enable the opening up of the Newtown site, according to Cork County Council director of planner Michael Lynch. File picture: Eddie O'Hare

Upgrades of water services and the creation of some new link roads will also be required.

Mr Lynch said the council is allocating resources to “commence early stage assessments” for the project. However, he added that, to address “significant topographical and environmental constraints associated with this landbank”, the council will need to procure consulting engineers to undertake studies, surveys, and assessments and then prepare an infrastructure framework plan.

Mr Lynch acknowledged that, for the plan to succeed, the council’s plan will need financial support from state agencies and government departments and revealed that the council is to engage with the Department of Housing, Local Government & Heritage “to advocate for funding to prepare a comprehensive masterplan and address infrastructural challenges”.

He said he will provide a comprehensive update on the plan’s progress to councillors representing the Cobh Municipal District this autumn.

Labour councillor Cathal Rasmussen, who had initially proposed that a masterplan should be drawn up to open up the Newtown site for development, said he is very pleased with the response provided by Mr Lynch.

Early morning traffic crossing Belvelly Bridge on to Great Island on the R624 Fota Road near Cobh Co Cork. File picture: Larry Cummins

“I fully appreciate that a huge amount of work needs to be undertaken by consulting engineers relating to studies, surveys, and plans for us to be in a position to move forward,” he said.

Mr Rasmussen said he hopes government departments and state agencies will not be found wanting when it comes to financially supporting the project, especially as the country is in the grip of a housing crisis.

However, he said he appreciates significant infrastructure upgrades will be needed before the new homes are built.

“I am grateful to Michael [Lynch] and his team for helping to progress this project and, after a number of motions that I have put down over the last 10 years, this is the first time that I feel there is now a process to help develop this and other projects in Cobh, even though I appreciate we’re a long way away from the master plan and funding which is key to helping to develop this land for housing and many other community activities,” Mr Rasmussen said.

Fine Gael councillor Sinéad Sheppard also welcomed the news, adding that Cobh needs housing and that part of the site will also be earmarked for much-needed sporting facilities.