Participants sought for 'Battle of the Big Cross' commemoration 

West Cork to host series of events to remember the 225th anniversary of the only battle fought in Munster during the United Irishmen rebellion
At 8pm on June 19, a wreath-laying commemoration will be held at Asna Square in Clonakilty. File picture: Andy Gibson

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 13:17
Sean O’Riordan

A week-long series of events is being planned in West Cork to remember the 225th anniversary of the only battle fought in Munster during the United Irishmen rebellion.

A special call has gone out to find relatives of those who fought or of blacksmiths who made their famous pikes.

The events will begin on June 19, the exact day in 1798 when United Irishmen, under the command of Tadhg Ó Donnabháin Asna, ambushed a group of Westmeath Militia Crown Forces just north of Shannonvale, near Clonakilty.

The militia were attacked at what became known as ‘The Battle of the Big Cross’ and the commemoration events are being organised by Dúchas Clonakilty Heritage.

Organising committee spokesman Cionnaith Ó Súilleabháin said they were hoping people would dress up as “Croppies” at the events and bring along replica pikes to add to the occasion.

At 8pm on June 19, a wreath-laying commemoration will be held at Asna Square followed by a wreath-laying at nearby Old Town Hall/Markethouse, McCurtain Hill, where the bodies of dead United Irishmen were ‘dumped’ after the battle.

The following day, again at 8pm, there will be a wreath-laying at Desmond's Ballymacowen Forge site, followed by wreath-laying at Tadhg an Asna's homestead, Lackanalooha. After that, there will be a lecture on the battle and related items by Tim Crowley at the Michael Collins Centre.

Participants are asked to assemble at Phair’s car park, Shannonvale village on June 21 to march to nearby Big Cross Monument itself for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Mr Ó Súilleabháin said from 12pm–3pm on June 24 people will be able to assemble for "a walk and talk" around local sites associated with the battle. This will include visits to The Pike, The Big Cross battle site, Tadhg Ó Donnabháin Asna’s homestead at Lackanalooha and his grave at Ballintemple Cemetery. Full details of all events can be found here.

