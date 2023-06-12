Father of three who died in Stryker explosion 'sadly missed and lovingly remembered' by family

The family of a father of three who died in hospital last week nearly two months after he suffered burns injuries in an industrial accident at a Stryker plant in Cork say that he will be “sadly missed and lovingly remembered.”

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

In a death notice on Rip.ie, the loved ones of John Murphy (41) of Condonstown, Watergrasshill, Co Cork describe him as the “loving and much much-loved husband of Daniela.”

John was also a “devoted father” to Kayla, Jayden and Dylan and a “beloved son’ of Sean and Eileen.”

He is also survived by his siblings Michael, William, Tadhg, Josephine and Helena, his nieces and nephews, mother-in-law Bridget De Luca, extended family, colleagues and a wide circle of friends. Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Meanwhile, employees of Stryker in Cork were informed of the death of their colleague at a briefing on Friday.

Stryker subsequently issued a statement in which they said that they were “deeply saddened" by the death of John who was a "friend to many" as well as a "valued colleague."

The company extended its sympathies and thoughts to the Murphy family and to "everyone who knew John."

The family of Mr Murphy, contacted the Neil Prendeville Show on Cork's Red FM in the aftermath of the accident in April.

On that occasion, they indicated that he was a "kind, mild-mannered family man" who was living a "perfect life" until tragedy struck at lunchtime on April 18 last.

Siptu representative Allen Dillon has also offered his condolences to the family and colleagues of John Murphy following his passing.

“He (John) has been in the thoughts of our members since the serious accident at the Stryker plant in which he and a colleague were injured.

"It is with deep regret that we heard the news that his struggle for life has had such a tragic outcome.

"While the circumstances of this tragedy have yet to be fully explained, as we await the outcome of an investigation by the HSA, it highlights once more the crucial importance of workplace safety.”

The incident occurred at the premises of the medical equipment manufacturer at Carraigtwohill in the east of the county at 1.09pm on April 18.

Two men suffered burns while working on the roof when a mini explosion occurred. John Murphy was seriously injured.

Three units of the Cork County Fire Service attended at the scene alongside the emergency services and members of Stryker's trained fire fighting force. Gardai were also in attendance. They had received a 999 call in relation to the incident.

Stryker, which employs around 4,000 people at six locations in Cork, established a base in Cork in 1998. The US multinational medical company was named Cork Company of the Year in February of this year at a function in Cork City Hall.

Following the accident Stryker issued a statement in which it expressed its commitment to a "safe and healthy work environment at all of their facilities."

The company is working closely with the authorities to investigate the incident.

Two years ago the Irish Examiner revealed that six Stryker workers from three sites in East Cork made a protected disclosure to the HSA in 2020 in which they listed safety concerns.