Double decker bus crashes into railway bridge in Cork

The Bus Éireann vehicle was heading towards Blackpool when it struck a railway bridge in the Dublin Hill area
The Bus Éireann vehicle was heading towards Blackpool when it struck a railway bridge in the Dublin Hill area, around 9am on Monday morning.

Mon, 12 Jun, 2023 - 09:53
Sally Gorman

A double decker bus has crashed into a railway bridge in Cork.

The Bus Éireann vehicle was heading towards Blackpool when it struck a railway bridge in the Dublin Hill area, around 9am on Monday morning.

It is believed that there are no passengers on board, only the driver, who has not been seriously injured.

It is also believed that this was not the driver's usual route.

Emergency services are currently at the scene.

Iarnród Éireann has confirmed that the 7am Dublin Heuston train to Cork will be delayed "due to a vehicle hitting a bridge at Dublin Hill".

In response to the incident, Cork City Councillor, Kenneth O’Flynn, has called on the City Council and Irish Rail to "take swift action to address ongoing safety concerns related to the railway bridge at Dublin Hill, before someone gets seriously injured."

In a statement he said: "Despite previous efforts to resolve the problem, the situation has become untenable, with regular accidents and damage causing chaos in the area. The most recent incident involving a double-decker bus has demonstrated just how dangerous the situation has become."

More to follow...

