Hundreds line streets of Glanmire for Teddy McCarthy funeral

The Sarsfields players form a guard of honour for the late Cork duel star Teddy McCarthy St. Joseph’s Church, Springhill, Glanmire, Cork. Picture Dan Linehan

Sat, 10 Jun, 2023 - 11:14
David Kent and Eoin English

Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Glanmire for the funeral of Cork GAA legend Teddy McCarthy.

Mr McCarthy is the only player to ever win the All-Ireland inter-county hurling and football championship in the same season - when Cork did the double in 1990 - writing himself into the pages of GAA history.

He passed away last Tuesday, with thousands of people paying tribute after hearing the sad news.

On Saturday morning, hundreds of people turned out to applaud the funeral cortege as it passed through his hometown of Glanmire.

His coffin was carried into the church by former teammates  Billy Morgan, Con Murphy, Larry Tompkins, Tomas Mulcahy, Niall Cahalane, and Jimmy Barry Murphy.

Both the Liam MacCarthy and Sam Maguire trophies were brought to the altar to recognise his achievement.

Tributes to the late Mr McCarthy from friends, politicians and businesses in the Glanmire area remembered him as "passionate about GAA" and will "forever live in our memories."

Tanáiste Michael Martin said he was "deeply saddened at the passing of Teddy McCarthy whose unique achievements in 1990 will forever live in our memories. He thrilled all with his soaring leaps into the sky."

"Teddy was passionate about GAA and sport and I always enjoyed chatting after games. My sympathies to his wife Oonagh, and children Cian, Niall, and Sinead."

John Riordan: We were lucky superhero Teddy Mac was on our side 

<p> Large crowds paying their respects to former Cork player Teddy McCarthy at Barry Bros. funeral home in Glanmire, Cork. Pictures: Eddie O'Hare</p>

