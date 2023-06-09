John Riordan: We were lucky superhero Teddy Mac was on our side 

Three May weekends in a row, the Riordan family had to traipse up to Semple Stadium to watch Cork try and win a first hurling league since the early '80s.

This was 30 years ago last month and the baby of the family, five-year-old Louise, had decided forcefully that she had quite enough of the commute after the first two instalments ended in draws.

Us older brothers still existed in the blissful afterglow of 1990’s double and in blissful ignorance of the decade-long dearth of All-Ireland titles we were already navigating. Any chance to see the last remaining heroes play out their last remaining games felt necessary even if the National League did not.

But here was a crying sister putting a spanner in the works. We were well used to her tantrums by now but prior to her arrival on the scene, we could never have imagined that a pocket-sized diva could get her way so much.

Barely a teen, I was wallowing in my lowest levels of empathy for anyone or any of their tears but even I was able to see that there was some logic in her reluctance to spend a Saturday in a car for a round trip to a half-empty, grey stadium in North Tipp.

The previous Sunday, we had used bribery to convince her to get in the car and stop holding up the show.

“Teddy Mac is playing. You’ll miss Teddy.” The tears cleared a little and she let herself be co-opted, feigning a little bit of excitement because his name felt comfortable. Maybe she knew the battle was lost anyway so this nicely named hurler gave her the white flag she needed. Ok, she probably thought, you win but only on the Teddy technicality.

We leaned into it at the match. Every time he did anything with the sliotar, we’d roar our approval for Teddy, performatively and for her benefit and she would respond in kind, delighted Teddy did something way beyond her understanding.

But I don’t think most of us understood Teddy McCarthy, did we? On any level, be it his multi-layered physical gifts in and around the midfield and half forward lines of each of the codes or his uniquely Cork simmering carelessness, edgy enough to suddenly explode into life.

Every tribute dedicated to Teddy Mac that has graced these pages over the last few days rightly references that trademark leap. And among his countless photogenic qualities captured by brilliant photographers that were reproduced to endorse his impact, the one where he rises above a team mate and an opponent in one of those Wexford league finals is my favourite because I have convinced myself with good reason that I remember the exact moment, if not which of the trilogy chapters in which it happened.

Superhero-style, he seemed to lead up with his chest and expectant hands. Even when he launched into the air and completely missed, we loved it.

In the photo, you can’t see his face but you know it’s him. And so he rises to catch that sliotar and even if nothing came of the subsequent phase of play, this was our chance to quell our own five-year-old female embodiment of Teddy Mac, ready to rage at the world as soon as the tide turned against her.

Mercifully, that National League hurling final saga ended that third weekend and Cork won out but I am equally thankful I got to be there, not just because we got to see our dual legend show glimpses of a crest of a wave he was starting to come down from but also because there were some lean times to come.

Three years later, I was stood on the Blackrock End for Cork’s first championship loss at the hands of Limerick at Páirc Uí Chaoimh. I had to triple check that this was Teddy Mac’s curtain call in hurling. And what a miserable one it was.

It seems ridiculous now but the sheer embarrassment of bowing out to Limerick in the first round was scarring. It was ridiculous then, too, because of course they went on to beat All-Ireland champions Clare before infamously and barely losing to Offaly on the first Sunday in September.

I needed to watch back the highlights to refresh a memory which had less to hang onto, less to romanticise and embellish. It was such a miserable day. I didn’t register then that Limerick were actually pre-match favourites. Nor did I seem to care too much that Seán Óg Ó hAilpín came on for his championship debut.

What I do recall is that the player he replaced, his clubmate Mark Mullins, missed a close range free which got me out of an altercation with a drunk Limerick supporter who promised me a pummelling if the easy 21-yard attempt went over. It would have been easier to score and we’ll never know why I dodged that beating.

Obliterated from my memory was the fact that this was the last game of a legend that had meant so much to me. And also that he was cut down accidentally in the first half, a Limerick point catching his head on the follow-through, one last war wound for the Blood and Bandage.

It gets more difficult to embrace something monumental when you’re living through it. When you’re young and small and feeling low to the ground, a Teddy McCarthy rising high can find a way of lasting.

On Tuesday evening, I walked out into a different New York City, much smoggier than it normally is. This was reminiscent of the '80s and '90s in Ireland, I joked on multiple text threads. These were fond memories, Teddy Mac days.

It became less funny when our skies turned yellow then orange at lunchtime the following day. We moved to the top of the scoring charts of large cities where air quality was at its most dangerous.

Irony abounds everywhere. The consequences of our actions and of Canadian wildfires engulfing drier than normal land, choking us slowly, all eerie clouds landing the same week that the PGA took the oil money and everyone sneered.

Left with no option but to evolve or die, the well-reported and self-reported hypocrisy of PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan simply fell in line with the same motivations of countless Fortune 500 companies, not to mention the infinite amount of cars guzzling gas across North America.

At least Messi turned down Saudi Arabia and opted for Miami, a lesser evil in most ways. His failure to make a move to Barcelona work is being received with a healthier mix of optimism and realism than the days when a Beckham or a Pele could make the American major leagues shake with fear for their futures.

South Florida will enjoy the boon heading into their hosting duties at World Cup 2026 (can you imagine if Argentina are drawn to play their group games there?). And it won’t hurt the MLS either but there is a wide acknowledgement that this is the old days of retirement home MLS and that he'll be done playing in 18 months. He’ll then enjoy the fruits of the investment chips laid on the table by broadcasting rights holders, Apple, as well as the league.

But good luck to him! His pre-retirement moves stand in stark contrast to the mess in golf where either you took the money and ultimately risked nothing or you didn’t take the money and missed the shortest, most lucrative boat ride ever.

As per usual sport matters much less when compared with what sport betrays about our humanity, or lack thereof.

Teddy Mac had more of humanity in him than most of us who’d never measure up to him. He was our wild child and we were lucky he was on our side.

Adrian Russell’s book about 1990, The Double, drops a nice nugget from the immediate aftermath of the football final where the dual star tried to escape for a moment in a move that was simultaneously selfish and selfless; he needed a break from the madness but he also wanted the spotlight to shine on other team mates.

The dressing room wasn’t as empty as he’d hoped. Another North Mon Harty winner, Jack Lynch was there to share his well wishes.

As Russell writes, the dual winner of decades prior told Teddy McCarthy he should be very proud of himself. He was stunned and whether he said thanks or not, he couldn’t have been certain. It’s always too late but at least we got to thank him this week.

