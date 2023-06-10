'A small community with a massive heart': Mahon prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees in new modular homes 

The identical modular homes are the first of an estimated 700 such homes which are due to be built for Ukrainians on various sites across the country.
Each can accommodate four people which means the Mahon development could be home to up to 256 people within weeks.
Despite a handful of small protests at the site organised by anti-migrant agitators last year, Ms Buckley, a Foróige youth leader in the local youth club, who moved to Mahon in 1981 aged nine, grew up in the suburb, and is now raising a family there, said locals are ready to welcome the Ukrainian families with open arms.
And she dismissed concerns that the area will struggle to cope with the numbers.
The area is well-serviced with shops, a credit union, two chemists, and several GPs and medical centres, so there should not be any undue pressure on services, she said.
“There are plenty of services here that will be able to help. And there is a good amount of clubs and activities that will help the children, and the adults integrate,” she said.
Several local sporting clubs are already planning a combined open day at the local community hall to welcome the new arrivals, with Ringmahon Rangers FC planning a specific family day towards the end of the month.
As part of the State’s humanitarian response to the Ukrainian crisis, the Government agreed last June to roll out a rapid-build housing programme to provide accommodation for families fleeing the war.
It aims to build 700 units to provide short-term accommodation to 2,000 Ukrainians at several sites across the country.
Contractors moved on to the site in Mahon on November 7, 2022 and seven months on, the site is landscaped, roads tarmacced, street lights installed, and the homes are furnished and ready for occupation. The development will be managed by an approved housing body.
Each two-bedroom unit has a lifespan of 60 years, measures 45sq m, and can accommodate four people, comfortably.
They have been built to an A2 energy standard, have a shared kitchen/living room space, a bathroom, with toilet and shower, and two bedrooms, one with a bunk bed and a built-in wardrobe, and the other with two single beds or a double bed, depending on requirements.
The units come fully furnished, with sofas, a kitchen table and chairs, a fridge freezer, a washer dryer, an oven, a microwave, and a toaster, with bedlinen included. A TV will not be provided.
The homes have a small back garden, which has been seeded, and a clothesline will be provided.
A department spokesperson said the allocations policy sought first to identify families of four in emergency accommodation as close as possible to the site and where accommodation contracts were close to ending. Officials then began “moving out in concentric circles” to identify others.
A UN agency, the International Organization for Migration, is liaising with the families on the relocation process, and with schools in the area.
Work on sites in phase two is due to start in the autumn.
A senior official insisted that people will not be plucked from hotels in other counties and relocated against their will under the cover of darkness.
“They will be helped by the International Organization for Migration to come here, and will be ensuring that their arrival here is safe, and in the knowledge that they are fully welcomed by the people here,” the spokesperson said.
“The important message is to say, by and large, the vast majority of people in Ireland warmly welcome these people. They should not be subjected to any kind of unwelcome attention.
“They are on edge every day wondering what kind of news they will get from Ukraine. They deserve the support of the local community and I know that here in Mahon, they are absolutely going to get that. They are going to be fully integrated into community.
“In a month’s time, this road will just be like any other road, there will be children playing ball, skipping, and hopping.”
The news came as Cork Chamber outlined to Taoiseach Leo Varadkar the magnitude of the housing shortage and its impact on economic growth during a briefing in the city yesterday.
The meeting was attended by industry representatives and some of the region’s largest employers as well as senior politicians including Enterprise Minister Simon Coveney.
Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy said housing remains the number one priority for businesses as an economic enabler.