Cork Chamber raises housing and light rail system in meeting with Taoiseach

A step change is needed quickly in how housing is delivered in Ireland in order to relieve some of the pressure in the market, Cork Chamber has told the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

The magnitude of the housing shortage and its impact on economic growth was conveyed to the Taoiseach during his visit to the Chamber on Friday, which was attended by representatives from Cork industry including some of the region’s largest employers as well as senior politicians including Enterprise Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney.

The purpose of the meeting was to identify solutions that would enable Cork to deliver housing for its growing population and employment base.

The Chamber also said progress was needed on the delivery of a light rail system for the city.

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray and Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy at Fitzgerald House for Friday's meeting. Picture: Darragh Kane

“We held a very constructive meeting today with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at which we brought together representatives from our diverse membership, who shared their experiences,” said Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray.

"Cork is in a very positive place but to remain competitive and ensure continued economic growth, areas such as housing, infrastructure, and public transport need continued collective investment and focus.

Chamber CEO Conor Healy said: "Previous steps by Government are welcome but we need to see a step change, and quickly, in order to relieve some of the pressure in the market."

Read More First apartments slated for Cork city quays by OCP after objection withdrawn

"We also highlighted the need to increase the income threshold for the cost-rental scheme to allow more people to access it. In addition, we have asked government to revisit the qualifying criteria for the Croí Cónaithe Cities scheme, specifically to remove the 100% owner-occupier condition to encourage investment and increase rental availability.”

The acceleration of the timeline for delivery of Cork light rail was also raised with the Taoiseach.

Conor Healy said: “FDI and talent attraction are dependent on an efficient high-functioning city, in order to achieve this we have to aim to provide the same offering as other major European cities.

“There is potential to accelerate the delivery timeline of Cork light rail and this will also prove crucial in meeting our climate targets. We spoke to the Taoiseach about the necessity to shorten the current projected timelines for the project.”