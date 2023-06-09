Cork Chamber raises housing and light rail system in meeting with Taoiseach

'Ireland needs a step change in the delivery of housing and transport infrastructure if it is to remain competitive'
Cork Chamber raises housing and light rail system in meeting with Taoiseach

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar speaking with members of Cork's business community and senior politicians at the Cork Chamber offices including Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy and president Ronan Murray. Picture: Darragh Kane

Fri, 09 Jun, 2023 - 17:47
Alan Healy

A step change is needed quickly in how housing is delivered in Ireland in order to relieve some of the pressure in the market, Cork Chamber has told the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

CORK BUSINESS

A collection of the latest business articles and business analysis from Cork.

The magnitude of the housing shortage and its impact on economic growth was conveyed to the Taoiseach during his visit to the Chamber on Friday, which was attended by representatives from Cork industry including some of the region’s largest employers as well as senior politicians including Enterprise Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney.

 The purpose of the meeting was to identify solutions that would enable Cork to deliver housing for its growing population and employment base.

The Chamber also said progress was needed on the delivery of a light rail system for the city. 

Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray and Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy at Fitzgerald House for Friday's meeting. Picture: Darragh Kane
Enterprise, Trade and Employment Minister Simon Coveney, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray and Cork Chamber CEO Conor Healy at Fitzgerald House for Friday's meeting. Picture: Darragh Kane

“We held a very constructive meeting today with An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, at which we brought together representatives from our diverse membership, who shared their experiences,” said Cork Chamber president Ronan Murray. 
"Cork is in a very positive place but to remain competitive and ensure continued economic growth, areas such as housing, infrastructure, and public transport need continued collective investment and focus.

Chamber CEO Conor Healy said: "Previous steps by Government are welcome but we need to see a step change, and quickly, in order to relieve some of the pressure in the market."

"We also highlighted the need to increase the income threshold for the cost-rental scheme to allow more people to access it. In addition, we have asked government to revisit the qualifying criteria for the Croí Cónaithe Cities scheme, specifically to remove the 100% owner-occupier condition to encourage investment and increase rental availability.”

The acceleration of the timeline for delivery of Cork light rail was also raised with the Taoiseach. 

Conor Healy said: “FDI and talent attraction are dependent on an efficient high-functioning city, in order to achieve this we have to aim to provide the same offering as other major European cities.

“There is potential to accelerate the delivery timeline of Cork light rail and this will also prove crucial in meeting our climate targets. We spoke to the Taoiseach about the necessity to shorten the current projected timelines for the project.”

#Cork - Business#HousingCroí Cónaithe CitiesCroí CónaithePublic Transport#transportPlace: CorkPerson: Leo VaradkarPerson: Conor HealyPerson: Ronan MurrayOrganisation: Cork Chamber
<p>Fingal County Council on its own accounted for over half of all planning permission approvals during first three months of the year. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire</p>

Planning permission approvals jumped during start of year

READ NOW

