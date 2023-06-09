Ukrainians to be offered €145k modular homes for at least 12 months

Ukrainians are to be offered to live in €145,000 modular units for a minimum of 12 months, the Irish Examiner understands.

The Government aims to accommodate around 2,800 Ukrainians at a number of sites across the country with the first site in Mahon, Co Cork to be open to Ukrainians this month.

The Irish Examiner understands the cost of each unit is working out at around €145,000 per unit which includes supply, delivery and provision of loose electrical and household items.

However, this figure does not include the cost of site development and utility connection costs.

Ukrainians that move into rapid-build homes will have to pay a contribution fee including a utility charge to cover electricity, internet and waste disposal.

It’s understood the financial contribution will be a percentage of income rather than at a set fee.

A 16% rate plus a €40 flat rate utility charge will be applied.

The flat rate utility charge will cover electricity, water, internet connection and domestic waste collection.

It will be administered by the Approved Housing Body that is appointed to manage the properties.

Families of four currently accommodated in the locality will be offered one of the units first and then the allocation of the units will widen.

The families will be offered the homes for a minimum of 12 months, under a licence agreement.

The first of the sites at Mahon in Cork have been completed for handover to the Department of Integration and Children.

It’s expected Ukrainians will be able to move in from mid-June onwards.

Work is currently underway on the first phase of seven sites across the country So far, locations in Cavan Town, Mahon in Cork, Thurles, Sligo Town, Claremorris, Rathdowney and Clonminch are being progressed.

The rapid build homes will initially be used to temporarily house people fleeing Ukraine but the government believes they have the potential to be utilised to address other accommodation challenges such as social housing and student accommodation.