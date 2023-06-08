Rail services between Ennis and Limerick suspended after bridge hit by truck 

Train services between Ennis and Limerick remain suspended until Saturday morning, following significant damage caused to a bridge by a high truck.
An Irish Rail spokesman said they estimate the closure will be needed until Saturday morning but added it will be open by Sunday.
This means hurling fans travelling to the game in Limerick should have train access by then.
Remedial works are ongoing at Poulawilly Bridge, as the truck caused structural damage, he added.
Irish Rail urged truck drivers to be aware of the height-limitations on rail bridges.