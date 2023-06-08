Contracts signed for long-awaited Glanmire flood scheme

The contract for the long-awaited flood relief scheme for Glanmire has been signed, with work to get under way in early July.

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The project has been awarded to Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd and will include an upgrading of the Hazelwood junction in Glanmire as part of the works.

A community liaison and traffic management officer will be appointed for the project, with engagement to begin shortly with local stakeholders and landowners.

The scheme has been planned since 2012, when flood waters destroyed homes and businesses in the Glanmire and Sallybrook areas.

The scheme has been designed by the Office of Public Works with a view to protecting 82 homes and 30 commercial properties flooding from the Glashaboy River and its tributaries.

According to Cork City Council, the scheme extends over about 4km of the Glashaboy and its tributaries, including half a kilometre of the Butlerstown stream, about 1.8km of the Glenmore Stream and short lower reaches of other tributaries.

The construction works are expected to continue for 32 months and will cost in the region of €14m.

The scheme has been designed by the Office of Public Works with a view to protecting 82 homes and 30 commercial properties flooding from the Glashaboy River and its tributaries. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fianna Fáil TD for the area Padraig O’Sullivan said: “It'll come as such a relief to local residents and businesses to finally see works begin in July. I want to acknowledge the role of [Finance] Minister Michael McGrath in ensuring this project was prioritised and I welcome that [OPW] Minister [Patrick] O’Donovan and the OPW continued to have faith in the project despite inflationary pressures.”

He welcomed the inclusion of the upgrade of the Hazelwood junction as part of the contract, adding: “This project once complete will help better regulate traffic for both road users and pedestrians at that extremely busy junction.”

Local Labour councillor John Maher said: “For 12 years, residents and business have had no insurance, and lived with the anxiety and fear of flooding again, every time we had bad weather.

"Despite numerous setbacks, we are now finally going to deliver for all in Glanmire. Works will also begin on the junction at Hazelwood so all in all, a positive announcement and I'm looking forward to seeing the finished results.”