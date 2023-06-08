Contracts signed for long-awaited Glanmire flood scheme

Construction works are expected to start in early July and continue for 32 months
Contracts signed for long-awaited Glanmire flood scheme

The scheme has been planned since 2012, when flood waters destroyed homes and businesses in the Glanmire and Sallybrook areas. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Thu, 08 Jun, 2023 - 17:30
Ann Murphy

The contract for the long-awaited flood relief scheme for Glanmire has been signed, with work to get under way in early July.

CORK

Your home for the latest news, views, sports and business reporting from Cork.

The project has been awarded to Sorensen Civil Engineering Ltd and will include an upgrading of the Hazelwood junction in Glanmire as part of the works.

A community liaison and traffic management officer will be appointed for the project, with engagement to begin shortly with local stakeholders and landowners.

The scheme has been planned since 2012, when flood waters destroyed homes and businesses in the Glanmire and Sallybrook areas.

The scheme has been designed by the Office of Public Works with a view to protecting 82 homes and 30 commercial properties flooding from the Glashaboy River and its tributaries.

According to Cork City Council, the scheme extends over about 4km of the Glashaboy and its tributaries, including half a kilometre of the Butlerstown stream, about 1.8km of the Glenmore Stream and short lower reaches of other tributaries.

The construction works are expected to continue for 32 months and will cost in the region of €14m.

The scheme has been designed by the Office of Public Works with a view to protecting 82 homes and 30 commercial properties flooding from the Glashaboy River and its tributaries. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
The scheme has been designed by the Office of Public Works with a view to protecting 82 homes and 30 commercial properties flooding from the Glashaboy River and its tributaries. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Fianna Fáil TD for the area Padraig O’Sullivan said: “It'll come as such a relief to local residents and businesses to finally see works begin in July. I want to acknowledge the role of [Finance] Minister Michael McGrath in ensuring this project was prioritised and I welcome that [OPW] Minister [Patrick] O’Donovan and the OPW continued to have faith in the project despite inflationary pressures.” 

He welcomed the inclusion of the upgrade of the Hazelwood junction as part of the contract, adding: “This project once complete will help better regulate traffic for both road users and pedestrians at that extremely busy junction.” 

Local Labour councillor John Maher said: “For 12 years, residents and business have had no insurance, and lived with the anxiety and fear of flooding again, every time we had bad weather. 

"Despite numerous setbacks, we are now finally going to deliver for all in Glanmire. Works will also begin on the junction at Hazelwood so all in all, a positive announcement and I'm looking forward to seeing the finished results.”

Read More

Late-night pharmacy openings under threat 

More in this section

Man praised after rescuing teenagers from sea in Waterford Man praised after rescuing teenagers from sea in Waterford
Cop26 - Glasgow Al Gore tells Cork conference: This decade the most decisive for climate and biodiversity
Cork dad with MND speaks out in quest for silence ambassadors  Cork dad with MND speaks out in quest for silence ambassadors 
#Cork Flood Plan#Cork - NewsPlace: Glanmire
<p>Munster Rugby players Alex Kendellen and Peter O'Mahony bring the URC trophy to Scoil Bhríde Eglantine. Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Watch: Munster captain Peter O'Mahony visits daughter's Cork school with URC trophy

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd